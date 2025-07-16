Sidharth-Kiara Parenthood: In Which Hospital Did Kiara Advani Give Birth?

The celebrity couple of Bollywood, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, became parents to a baby girl on Tuesday, July 15.

Media reports have said that Kiara gave birth to the baby in Mumbai’s Reliance Hospital in the evening through a normal delivery.

This is the first child for Sidharth Malhotra (40) and Kiara Advani (33).

Earlier, the couple had announced their pregnancy in a social media post in February. The two had posted a picture in which they are holding tiny socks that were cream in color.

Sidharth And Kiara Dated For About Four Years Before Tying The Knot

The picture was captioned: “The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon (heart emoji).”

Sidharth and Kiara married in February 2023, after a long relationship of four years.

While Sidharth debuted in Bollywood through Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year, Kiara’s first movie, Fugly, was released in 2014. The film could not do much at the box office, but Kiara’s role was appreciated.

Kiara’s moment of fame arrived in the movie MS Dhoni opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, where he played the role of Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Kiara played his love interest, Sakshi Rawat.

On Father’s Day, Kiara had shared a picture of her baby shower on social media. She enchanted everyone wearing a yellow dress, and her pregnancy glow was easily visible.

Both Kiara and Sidharth were seen posing with their eyes closed and standing next to each other with the baby shower cake, with ‘Oh Baby’ written on it.

After the birth of the baby girl, both Kiara and Sidharth are all set to be busy in their professional lives, as they are scheduled to star in many movies.

While Kiara will feature in War 2, Sidharth’s movie is named ‘Param Sundari,’ and he will be seen opposite Janhvi Kapoor. While War 2 is expected to release on 15 August, Param Sundari could release on July 25.

Kiara Advani Talked About Motherhood In 2019

Meanwhile, fans have unearthed a video from the year 2019 in which Kiara Advani was talking about family planning. There, she mentioned of wanting to get pregnant only so that she could eat anything without any calorie counts.

When asked about what would be her preference as a mother, Kiara said that she wanted to give birth to both a boy and a girl, which would complete her family, she added.

Half of her wish is fulfilled, as now she is a mother of a baby girl. Let’s see if her other wish is also fulfilled in the future.

Enjoy your motherhood, Kiara!

Also Read: Kiara Advani Gives Birth To A Baby Girl, What kind Of Delivery Did Kiara Advani Had?