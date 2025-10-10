Sidharth Malhotra And Janhvi Kapoor’s Param Sundari Hits OTT, Watch The Romantic Comedy Now For Just Rs 349

Param Sundari is Coming soon to digital streaming is the long-awaited romantic comedy, Param Sundari, which features the fresh pair of Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor.

It narrates a cross-cultural love story, rendering it for the enjoyment of its audiences in the most comfortable atmosphere of their homes after being shown in theatres. The movie has been directed by Tushar Jalota, with Dinesh Vijan producing it under Maddock Films.

It tells the story of rich Delhi boy Param and the down-to-earth, strong-willed Sundari from Kerala, thrown together among tumultuous occasions that only provide a good mix of comedy, charm, and unexpected twists owing to their contrasting worlds.

Currently scheduled for a theatrical release on August 29, 2025, it is now shifting toward OTT, generating more buzz among fans who are curiously awaiting to witness the chemistry that formed the highlight during the big-screen journey.

OTT Platform Confirmed

Param Sundari’s digital rights were acquired by streaming on Amazon Prime Video. This development makes Prime Video the ultimate online destination for watching this light-hearted con-com.

After the theatrical run, the digital release of the film is divided into two phases for the audience. This helps the most eager viewers gain a sneak preview before the full-fledged subscriber-based release.

Streaming Dates and Release Model

Param Sundari will, in effect, the first three services for Amazon Prime Video in a historical case of ‘Transactional Video On Demand’ (TVOD) or rental service available beginning on 10 October 2025. Here, subscribers can rent the movie by paying a certain rental fee (rumored to be around ₹349) for a 30-day window, starting from the day of making the payment and then 48 hours to finish the film once started watching.

The streaming is a free service for all currently Amazon Prime Video subscribers beginning 24 October 2025, and the general release is synchronized to give a wider audience a chance to enjoy this film as a cozy weekend watch at home.

The story about Param’s quest to find his soulmate via an AI-based app leads him to Sundari in the gorgeous backwaters of Kerala, which we hope will be an entertaining watch for all breezy Bollywood love story fans.

Also Read: Mirai OTT Release: When, Where To Watch Teja Sajja And Manchu Manoj’s Fantasy Adventure Film Unfold