Home > Entertainment > SIIMA 2025: Allu Arjun bags Best Actor award for 'Pushpa 2'

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 7, 2025 00:54:08 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 (ANI): Actor Allu Arjun took home the Best Actor award at the 2025 edition of the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA).

He received the honour for his performance in Sukumar’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule.’

Allu Arjun was present at the event along with his director and co-star Rashmika Mandanna, who won her fourth SIIMA trophy this year.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Allu Arjun extended his gratitude for the honour.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

“Thank you SIIMA for the constant love & recognition. Winning 3 back-to-back SIIMA Awards is truly a humbling moment. Congratulations to all the winners & nominees. This credit goes to my Director @aryasukku garu for making this happen, my artists, my technicians, my producers and the entire crew of Pushpa,” he wrote in the post.

The actor further dedicated the award to his fans as he thanked them for their unwavering love and support. “I love you my army, Humbled,” he wrote.

In the post, Allu Arjun also added pictures of himself from the event, holding up the winner’s trophy.

For the awards, the actor chose a complete black ensemble, bringing his usual charm and ‘Pushpa’ vibe to the stage, while Rashmika looked stunning in a satin-finish rose gold saree.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SIIMA (@siimawards)

Allu Arjun previously received the Best Actor award for ‘Pushpa 2’ at the Gaddar Telangana Film Awards.

Written and directed by Sukumar, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ was released in 2024, emerging as a big hit at the box office. A sequel to 2021’s ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, the film featured Allu Arjun in the lead, alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil and Rao Ramesh.

The film’s story follows the power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

QUICK LINKS