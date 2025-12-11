Smriti Irani Backs Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Amid Backlash: ‘It’s the Echo of Lives Lived and Lost’

When Dhurandhar was released starring Ranveer Singh many viewers and critics expressed their dislike for the film immediately, and many media outlets reported on how the themes in Dhurandhar were depicted in this movie.

Smriti Irani Supported Dhurandhar

There has been public support for Dhurandhar by Ms Smriti Irani: she supports the film as it describes “the echoes of lives lived and lost”. She says that the film portrays some of the truths that we have to confront, and therefore movies should portray these kinds of truths never as outrage but as something that deserves the same level of diligence and respect by everyone, and that society should provide thoughtful examination of what has been portrayed.

As a former Union Minister and a prominent public persona, Smriti Irani’s views about Dhurandhar give further weight to how credible this film has become in a time of controversy. It provides with an opportunity for people to think about how the film attempted to communicate its intentions instead of making hasty judgements based on immediate reactions to the film by the audience. For those viewers who were moved by Smriti Irani’s comments, they provided a meaningful opportunity for them to assess Dhurandhar on its merits rather than simply as providing an outlet for outrage.

The bigger picture

The interaction about Dhuranadhar is a symptomatic of a larger problem – that films can also reflect negative aspects of what we experience each time we watch them. Things that are completely acceptable to one person, will cause another to feel uncomfortable. Therefore, in this case, Smriti Irani serves as an important reminder to look for meaning in all forms of art.

Smriti Irani’s response doesn’t end the discussion. Rather, it aims to change the conversation’s focus from outrage and negativity, to reflection and conversation. By taking this position, it invites viewers to reflect on how much meaning every film holds – including those films that we generally ignore.

