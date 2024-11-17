Home
Monday, November 18, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Sobhita-Naga Chaitanya's Stunning Wedding Invitations Surface: All You Need To Know

Photos of the couple’s wedding invitations have surfaced, showcasing a beautifully designed card that reflects traditional South Indian aesthetics.

Sobhita-Naga Chaitanya’s Stunning Wedding Invitations Surface: All You Need To Know

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala and Actor Naga Chaitanya are gearing up for their much-anticipated wedding, scheduled for December 4, 2024, at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Their pre-wedding festivities have already set social media abuzz, with glimpses of their vibrant ceremonies and elegant wedding invites making waves online.

Photos of the couple’s wedding invitations have surfaced, showcasing a beautifully designed card that reflects traditional South Indian aesthetics. The invite features motifs like temples, lamps, bells, and cows, evoking a deep connection to their cultural roots. Alongside the traditional designs, the card includes family details and the names of the bride and groom.

In addition to the invitation, guests were gifted intricately curated goodie baskets. These included food packets, flowers, clothes, and a scroll, adding a personal touch to the festivities. An official announcement regarding the wedding venue is awaited, but the details have already sparked excitement among fans and family members.

Pre-Wedding Ceremonies: A Traditional Start

The couple’s pre-wedding festivities began last month with the traditional Telugu ceremony, Pasupu Danchadam. Sobhita shared photos from the ritual on Instagram, captioning them: “Godhuma Raayi Pasupu Danchadam, and so it begins.” In the pictures, Sobhita is seen wearing a vibrant saree with a gold and green border, surrounded by her family members.

Pasupu Danchadam, a significant pre-wedding ritual, symbolizes the beginning of the marriage festivities. During this ceremony, turmeric, wheat, and stone are crushed together, and blessings are sought from elders.

Engagement Announced in August

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya’s journey towards marriage officially began with an engagement ceremony in August. The intimate event was held in Hyderabad in the presence of close family and friends. Naga Chaitanya’s father, actor Nagarjuna, shared the joyous news on his social media account, posting heartwarming photos from the ceremony.

“We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless!” Nagarjuna wrote on X.

A New Chapter for Naga Chaitanya

This marks a new beginning for Naga Chaitanya, who was previously married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The two announced their separation in October 2021 through a joint statement on social media, stating they had decided to part ways amicably.

As Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya prepare to embark on this new chapter of their lives, fans eagerly await more glimpses of their wedding journey, celebrating their union with warmth and love.

(WITH AGENCY INPUTS)

ALSO READ: Netflix Reveals 60 million Households Worldwide Tuned Into The Jake Paul – Mike Tyson Bout

