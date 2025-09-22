LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Coastal Road Assam CM Eurovision Song Contest Ballon dOr asia cup 2025 ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Coastal Road Assam CM Eurovision Song Contest Ballon dOr asia cup 2025 ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Coastal Road Assam CM Eurovision Song Contest Ballon dOr asia cup 2025 ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Coastal Road Assam CM Eurovision Song Contest Ballon dOr asia cup 2025 ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Coastal Road Assam CM Eurovision Song Contest Ballon dOr asia cup 2025 ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Coastal Road Assam CM Eurovision Song Contest Ballon dOr asia cup 2025 ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Coastal Road Assam CM Eurovision Song Contest Ballon dOr asia cup 2025 ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Coastal Road Assam CM Eurovision Song Contest Ballon dOr asia cup 2025 ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Soha, Saba pay moving tributes to their "abba" Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi on death anniversary

Soha, Saba pay moving tributes to their "abba" Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi on death anniversary

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 22, 2025 23:06:04 IST

Soha, Saba pay moving tributes to their "abba" Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi on death anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 (ANI): Honouring their late father and cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi on his death anniversary, Soha Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi penned heartwarming notes on their respective social media handles.

Soha shared a series of pictures in fond memory of her “abba”.

One picture captured her seated next to a framed photograph of her late father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, where a candle and flowers were placed on a table. She also shared a picture of a handwritten card made by her daughter, Inaaya.

Soha, Saba pay moving tributes to their "abba" Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi on death anniversary

“Today and always My Abba,” Soha captioned the post.

Saba expressed that she feels fortunate to be able to walk in her father’s footsteps.

“MY Abba In my heart Always n forever. Remembering you…today and can’t believe the years gone by. I can feel your presence watching over me, guiding and protective. Love you. Miss you. Qu’ran khwani and sadqa in your honor. Its a ritual I will always do. You made me mutawalli. I am blessed to follow in your footsteps. And make you proud! We have done a lot of work and been awarded the 1st prize for our efforts and contributions. You’d be happy to see that and know very chuffed too,” Saba posted.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saba Pataudi (@sabapataudi)

Mansoor, who was popularly known as Tiger, passed away on September 22, 2011, after battling a severe lung infection. He was 70 when he breathed his last. He was the Indian team’s youngest captain at the age of 21. His father, the Nawab of Bhopal, Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi, was also a famous cricketer.

In 1966, Mansoor got married to Sharmila Tagore. They have three children together – Saif Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan, and Soha Ali Khan. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: Mansoor Ali Khan PataudiSaba PataudiSOHA ALI KHAN

RELATED News

Pedro Pascal starrer 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' from 'Star Wars' universe trailer out
Second post-mortem of Zubeen Garg's body to be done in Guwahati on Tuesday: Assam Chief Minister
Rukmini Vasanth opens up about her character in 'Kantara: Chapter 1'
Is Eurovision 2026 In Trouble? Tensions Over Israel’s Participation, Russia Launches Alternate Competition ‘Intervision’
Hyderabad: Pawan Kalyan Spins A Sharp Sword On Stage Nearly Hitting A Bodyguard Walking Behind, Video Goes Viral

LATEST NEWS

Govt focusing on expediting work on energy storage capacity: MoS Power
Kalinga Lancers appoint Pascal Kina as technical and strategy coach ahead of HIL season
NAREDCO Maharashtra announces HOMETHON Property Expo 2025 and unveils Mr. HOMETHON
Monsoon toll in Himachal climbs to 448
Jaishankar, US State Secy agree to cooperate in 'priority areas' at UNGA sidelines
Soha, Saba pay moving tributes to their "abba" Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi on death anniversary
Human Rights Commission urges action against Ranbir Kapoor, Netflix over airing e-cigarette scene in 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'
Dosti West County, Balkum Thane: A 105-acre Township Where The Big Life Begins
Korea Open: Ayush Shetty, Prannoy headline depleted Indian line-up
Government Announces 2.5 Million New LPG Connections Under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana With ₹676 Crore Outlay in FY26- Here Is Everything About It
Soha, Saba pay moving tributes to their "abba" Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi on death anniversary

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Soha, Saba pay moving tributes to their "abba" Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi on death anniversary

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Soha, Saba pay moving tributes to their "abba" Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi on death anniversary
Soha, Saba pay moving tributes to their "abba" Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi on death anniversary
Soha, Saba pay moving tributes to their "abba" Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi on death anniversary
Soha, Saba pay moving tributes to their "abba" Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi on death anniversary

QUICK LINKS