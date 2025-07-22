LIVE TV
Son Ye Jin makes Comeback With Netlfix K-Drama 'Variety' Alongside Squid Game 2 Fame Jo Yu Ri

K- drama fans, get excited for a star-studded new series! Netflix has officially announced the new original Korean series, ‘Variety’, starring Crash Landing on You star Son Ye Jin, and Squid Game season 2 star Jo Yu Ri in the leading roles.

Netflix announces new K-drama Variety, featuring Son Ye Jin and Jo Yu Ri (Photo/@netflixkr Instagram)
Netflix announces new K-drama Variety, featuring Son Ye Jin and Jo Yu Ri (Photo/@netflixkr Instagram)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: July 22, 2025 15:25:40 IST

K- drama fans, get excited for a star-studded new series! Netflix has officially announced the new original Korean series, ‘Variety’, starring Crash Landing on You star Son Ye Jin, and Squid Game season 2 star Jo Yu Ri in the leading roles. The much-anticipated series is directed and written by Kim Yong Hoon, known for Netflix’s Mask Girl and the film Beasts Clawing at Straws. 

Netflix’s Starry Announcement 

On the recent Instagram Post, Netflix Korea shared a series of photos, featuring Son Ye Jin and Jo Yu Ri with filmmaker Kim Yong Hoon, which reads, “Star makers, star chasers, and the varied desires surrounding them.”

But, that’s not all-they continued to reveal more… “Netflix series Variety deals with various human armies and their desires in the splendid-looking K-POP entertainment industry. Mask Girl Director Kim Yong Hoon’s script·direction, Son Ye Jin, Cho Yuri casting confirmed. Only on Netflix.”

Son Ye Jin’s Comeback 

K K-drama actress Son Ye Jin makes a big return with this drama since becoming a mother, leaving her fans excited. However, in this series, Son Ye Jin will be portraying the role of Sae Eun, a brilliant planner who puts everything on the line to keep an idol group. She is best known for her iconic roles in Crash Landing on You, Something in the Rain, and Thirty-Nine. 

Jo Yu Ri’s Breakthrough 

Former member of the K-pop group IZ*ONE Jo Yu Ri will portray Seung Hee, an overzealous fan who will do everything to get the attention of her favorite idol. Jo Yu Ri made headlines for her epic acting skills in Squid Game Season 2. 

Following Netflix’s announcement, fans can’t keep themselves calm. They took to Instagram and commented with full excitement. One user said, “Happy for more Jo Yuri on Netflix! She’s an amazing talent! And starring alongside Ye-jin – what an honor! We are blessed!”. Another one commented, @yejinhand, looking young, aging like a fine wine! Beautiful and stunning lady!”.

Tags: Crash Landing on YouJo Yu RiKdramakoreanSon Ye JinSon Ye Jin combackSquid GameVariety Kdrama

