South Korea: Rosé ‘APT’ Becomes ‘Forbidden Song’ As Students Take ‘Suneung’ University Test

It’s that time of the year for South Korea, when everything that distracts youngsters are put to standstill.

On Thursday, Over half a million students took the eight-hour long Suneung university entrance exam. Imagine the intensity of its difficulty, when the government itself put a stop to many things that cause any kind of distraction to the students.

And why not? This exam is crucial in all ways as it shapes the academic and career futures of students across the nation.

Here’s what all things were halted.

Every year to reduce distractions across the country, planes were grounded, construction was halted, and honking was silenced.

This year is however, different. Blackpink’s Rosé and Bruno Mars international phenomenon “APT,” what some students called a “forbidden” song, was banned! Only for few days. Its catchy rhythm may could disturb students concentration in taking the test.

“I’ll be nervous during the test and scared that the song will play in my head, too,” confessed a student, whose nerves heightened about every minor distraction that can happen in Suneung, as reported by BBC.

The country is halted to the extent that, while students take the Suneung, commercial establishments and the stock market opened later to create less traffic, adjustment of public transport, and over 10,000 police officers were deployed.

Even emergency measures were not left behind; the police were prepared with ways to ferry students to exam centers if necessary. The English listening sections experienced even flights being grounded and drivers instructed to avoid honking for a silent environment.

This year’s record retake of exams was due to the government’s decision to increase medical school admissions-a move welcomed by hopeful students and not by the protesting current medical trainees.

Disturbances during Suneung are usually never taken lightly, as is evident from last year’s when students lost 90 seconds of exam time for which they had filed lawsuits. This exam remains an example of academic pressure and the determination of South Korea’s young generation.

ALSO READ: Who Is Charu Nimesha? Sri Lanka’s First Transgender Candidate Vying Seat In Snap Elections