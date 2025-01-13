Home
Monday, January 13, 2025
Spider-Man 4: Tom Holland Once Made An Embarrassing Confession About Having A ‘Shrine’ For Himself

Tom Holland also expressed his enthusiasm for the next installment in the Spider-Man series, slated for release on July 26, 2026.

Spider-Man 4: Tom Holland Once Made An Embarrassing Confession About Having A ‘Shrine’ For Himself

Tom Holland is ready to don the iconic Spider-Man suit once again in the highly anticipated fourth installment of the beloved Marvel series. The upcoming film will mark Holland’s fourth outing as the web-slinging superhero within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Scheduled to hit theaters on July 24, 2026, the movie follows closely on the heels of Avengers: Doomsday, which is set to premiere on May 1, 2026. The timing mirrors the successful formula of 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, which came out shortly after Avengers: Endgame and earned over $1 billion globally.

Now, a resurfaced interview clip of Tom Holland, the actor behind Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), has gone viral, revealing a humorous anecdote about his personal Spider-Man collection.

Holland Reflects on Spider-Man Fandom

Holland, who rose to fame with his portrayal of Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War, admitted to unintentionally creating what he called a “shrine” to himself. The collection, primarily made up of Funko Pop figures of his Spider-Man character, became a focal point in his home.

In the clip, Holland confessed, “I love Funko Pops. They’re worth every penny, and I think they’re really cool. I collected all the ones featuring me as Spider-Man and displayed them in my house for a while.”

However, as the collection grew, Holland realized it gave off the impression of self-worship. “It got to the point where it looked like I had a shrine for myself,” he explained, laughing. “So I had to stash them away in a cupboard because it was kind of embarrassing.”

Career Highlights and Upcoming Projects

While Holland had some recognition before joining the MCU, his role as Spider-Man propelled him to global stardom. He has since starred in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

Outside the superhero franchise, Holland has experienced mixed success but is gearing up for a major comeback with a lead role in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming adaptation of The Odyssey.

Excitement for Spider-Man 4

Tom Holland also expressed his enthusiasm for the next installment in the Spider-Man series, slated for release on July 26, 2026. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), the film’s script is being penned by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

During a podcast appearance, Holland shared that he and his co-star Zendaya recently read the screenplay together. “It really fired me up,” he said. “Zendaya and I were so excited we found ourselves bouncing around the living room.”

Holland teased that the script respects the fans and promises an engaging story but mentioned there are still some elements to finalize before production begins.

Tom Holland’s Personal Milestones

On the personal front, Holland recently got engaged to Zendaya, his co-star and on-screen love interest in the Spider-Man series. Despite the playful embarrassment of his Funko Pop collection, it seems his passion for Spider-Man hasn’t affected his personal life in the slightest.

As fans eagerly await more updates on Spider-Man 4, Holland’s lighthearted story about his “shrine” only adds to his charm and relatability.

hollywood spider man 4 Tom Holland

