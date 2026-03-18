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Home > Entertainment News > Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer To Release Today: Tom Holland’s Jaw-Dropping Peter Parker Paycheck Will Leave Fans Absolutely Stunned

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer To Release Today: Tom Holland’s Jaw-Dropping Peter Parker Paycheck Will Leave Fans Absolutely Stunned

Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer drops today! Tom Holland’s jaw-dropping Peter Parker salary shocks fans worldwide.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer drops today! (Photo: X)
Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer drops today! (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: March 18, 2026 13:22:14 IST

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer To Release Today: Tom Holland’s Jaw-Dropping Peter Parker Paycheck Will Leave Fans Absolutely Stunned

‘Spider-Man’ fans, your wait is finally over! The first motion poster of Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been unveiled, sending waves of excitement across the Marvel Universe. But that’s not all fans are now eagerly anticipating the release of the film’s highly awaited trailer, set to drop today, March 18.

The trailer release comes as part of a unique countdown strategy by Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios, who have shared 13 short glimpses from the film to tease fans worldwide. In one sneak peek, Peter Parker, played by Tom Holland, can be seen swinging into action over the New York skyline to save a man a scene directly inspired by the iconic Amazing Fantasy #15 by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko.

What is Tom Holland’s paycheck for Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

Alongside the trailer excitement, discussions about Tom Holland’s earnings as Spider-Man are making headlines. Fans have been curious about how much the actor takes home for playing the beloved superhero. Holland’s salary has seen a staggering rise since his first appearance as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War (2016), where he reportedly earned USD 250,000.

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His pay doubled for Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) to USD 500,000, then skyrocketed to USD 3 million for Avengers: Infinity War (2018). It remained at USD 3 million for Avengers: Endgame, before rising to USD 4 million in Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019). The blockbuster No Way Home (2021) reportedly earned him a massive USD 10 million, especially with the return of former Spider-Men, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.

Now, for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, reports suggest Tom Holland’s paycheck ranges between USD 20 million and USD 25 million potentially doubling his previous earnings. This huge jump makes him one of the highest-paid actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

With the trailer releasing today, fans can not only get their first glimpse of Holland’s latest Spider-Man adventures but also marvel at the jaw-dropping scale of his success both on-screen and off-screen.

Stay tuned for the trailer drop and the latest updates from Spider-Man: Brand New Day, as Tom Holland swings back into action with even bigger thrills and blockbuster earnings.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Review Out: Hamza’s Badla Packed With Blood-Filled Action, Ranveer Singh In Beast Mode; How To Get Last-Minute BookMyShow Tickets

First published on: Mar 18, 2026 1:22 PM IST
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Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer To Release Today: Tom Holland’s Jaw-Dropping Peter Parker Paycheck Will Leave Fans Absolutely Stunned

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer To Release Today: Tom Holland’s Jaw-Dropping Peter Parker Paycheck Will Leave Fans Absolutely Stunned
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer To Release Today: Tom Holland’s Jaw-Dropping Peter Parker Paycheck Will Leave Fans Absolutely Stunned
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer To Release Today: Tom Holland’s Jaw-Dropping Peter Parker Paycheck Will Leave Fans Absolutely Stunned
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer To Release Today: Tom Holland’s Jaw-Dropping Peter Parker Paycheck Will Leave Fans Absolutely Stunned

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