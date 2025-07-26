SPOILER ALERT! Robert Downey Jr’s Doctor Doom Debut In Fantastic Four MCU Credits Scene Was Helmed By Russo Brothers

Robert Downey Jr’s Doctor Doom has finally stepped into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In one of the most crucial credit scenes for ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps,’ viewers were introduced to the masked metal villain, who appeared before Reed and Sue’s child, Franklin Richards.

Coming off as a beginning for Doctor Doom’s entry in ‘Avengers: Doomsday,’ the scene has opened several windows for the upcoming Marvel film, considering the Russo brothers’ contribution.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the Russos have directed the particular credits that featured Doctor Doom, suggesting that the sequence will be a part of ‘Avengers: Doomsday.’

Speaking to the outlet, ‘Fantastic Four’ director Matt Shakman said, “The Russos did end up directing that Thunderbolts post-credits scene, and they also did the one for this movie as well. Just because they were done during the production of Avengers: Doomsday. You’ve got all those actors there, you’ve got those sets there, it just makes sense.”

During the conversation, Shakman also reacted to whether the credits featured Downey and teased, “For others to talk about.”

“Doctor Doom is an amazing character, and he’s coming, as we all know. For us, it felt like, let’s start where you can focus on these four amazing characters–Galactus is awesome too, but he’s a giant cosmic threat; he’s unknowable–and save Doom for a little later,” he added.

‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ has arrived in theatres, showing the superheroes in the larger MCU–thanks to the credits. The scene in question took place four years after Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm saved the world from Galactus.

At one point, Sue is shown reading a children’s book to her son, Franklin. As she enters the room with another book, Sue is left shocked by Doctor Doom, who knelt in front of the toddler with the mask in his hand.

‘Avengers: Doomsday will release on December 18, 2026.

(With Inputs From ANI)

