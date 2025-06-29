Live Tv
Stop! Stop! Stop! Beyonce Narrowly Escapes A Fall After Car Malfunctions Mid-Air During Houston Concert

Stop! Stop! Stop! Beyonce Narrowly Escapes A Fall After Car Malfunctions Mid-Air During Houston Concert

Beyoncé faced a scary stage malfunction during her Cowboy Carter show in Houston when a suspended car prop tilted mid-air. The singer stayed calm, reassured fans, and safely continued the show. The incident went viral, with fans relieved she was unharmed.

Beyoncé Handles Flying Car Malfunction Mid-Air Like a Pro
Beyoncé Handles Flying Car Malfunction Mid-Air Like a Pro

June 29, 2025 18:19:58 IST

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter show in Houston took a nerve-wracking turn on June 28. Midway through performing “16 Carriages,” she was perched on top of a red convertible, suspended above the crowd at NRG Stadium, when the car started tilting in mid-air. 

Beyoncé narrowly escapes fall during Houston concert

Video from the night shows Beyoncé, harnessed in and hanging onto a cable, staying impressively calm as the car angled dangerously.

She cut the music herself, telling the crew, “Stop, stop, stop, stop, stop,” into her mic. Just hanging there, she looked down, glanced back up, and—somehow—cracked a smile for the crowd as the cheers erupted.

For a few tense seconds, she stayed suspended before calmly thanking everyone for their patience. Eventually, the car was lowered, and she slid back to her spot, still managing to grin at her fans as the lights faded. Talk about keeping your cool.

After the incident, Beyoncé briefly left the stage but came back and finished her set. The exact reason for the malfunction isn’t clear yet. Later, addressing the crowd, she said, “If ever I fall, I know y’all would catch me,” and the stadium erupted.

Her team hasn’t commented on what went wrong, but honestly, the way she handled it? Total pro.

How did the Internet react to Beyoncé’s car malfunction?

Fans online freaked out, obviously relieved nothing worse happened—some joked someone on the crew was definitely getting fired, quoting Beyoncé’s infamous line from her I Am World Tour.

