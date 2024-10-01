Home
Tuesday, October 1, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Report Day 47: Film Earns Less Than Rs 1 crore

‘Stree 2’, starring Shraddha Kapoor, is still raking in the moolah even though it has been in theatres for over a month. According to Sacnilk, the horror-comedy netted Rs 0.60 crore on its seventh Monday (September 30)

‘Stree 2’, which hit screens on August 15, has exceeded all expectations at the box office and emerged as a blockbuster. The film also received rave reviews with critics praising the performances and compelling storyline. The positive word-of-mouth has helped ‘Stree 2’ enjoy a long run at the ticket window.

Stree 2 Is Still Doing Well

‘Stree 2’ benefitted from the lacklustre response to Akshay Kumar’s ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and the John Abraham-fronted ‘Vedaa’. The positive word-of-mouth also worked in its favour. ‘Stree 2’ is expected to earn some more money before the end of its run.

About The Film

Set in Chanderi, ‘Stree 2’ focuses on the events that take place when Sarkata, a headless demon, abducts “progressive” women to teach them a lesson. The film is headlined by Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi. Akshay Kumar, Tamannaah, and Varun Dhawan have cameos in the horror-comedy. ‘Stree 2’ is directed by Amar Kaushik. It’s a sequel to the 2018 hit ‘Stree’. ‘Stree 2’ is a part of Bollywood’s horror comedy universe, which includes Varun Dhawan’s ‘Bhediya’ and the Sharvari-fronted ‘Munjya’.

This is Shraddha Kapoor’s first release after ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ which hit screens in 2023. It was directed by Luv Ranjan and marked her first collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor. The romantic comedy fared well at the box office and received decent reviews. For Rajkummar Rao, this is his first release after the sports drama ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’, which tanked at the box office and underwhelming negative reviews.

‘Stree 2’, meanwhile, hit screens on August 15 and is still playing in theatres.

