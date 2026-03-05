Subedaar Review: Anil Kapoor vs Aditya Rawal in Suresh Triveni’s Gritty Sand Mafia Drama Packed With Big Ideas But Struggles to Deliver Impact

Subedaar Review: Subedaar, directed by Suresh Triveni, brings together Anil Kapoor and Aditya Rawal in a gritty small-town Prime Video drama set against the backdrop of an illegal sand mafia. The film attempts to blend action, family conflict, and social commentary, while exploring the emotional turmoil of a retired army officer forced to confront chaos in his own hometown.

With themes ranging from corruption and power to strained family relationships and personal grief, Subedaar packs several ambitious ideas into its narrative. However, while the film boasts strong performances, particularly from Anil Kapoor, Aditya Rawal, and Radhika Mandan, its crowded storytelling often struggles to give each theme the depth and impact it aims for.

Anil Kapoor anchors the film with a controlled yet powerful performance. As the Subedaar, he portrays a stoic and disciplined man who keeps his emotions in check until they finally surface. Kapoor also impresses in the action sequences, convincingly bringing to life an ageing soldier who still carries the pride and discipline of his years in uniform.

Aditya Rawal, who previously portrayed a vulnerable character battling addiction in Daldal, showcases a strikingly different side in this film. As Prince, he fully embraces the character’s arrogance and unpredictability.

Radhika Mandan delivers a sincere performance, though her character feels like it could have been written with greater depth. Meanwhile, seasoned actors such as Saurabh Shukla, Mona Singh, and Faisal Maik provide solid support, and Khushbu Sundar leaves a mark despite appearing only briefly in a cameo.

Subedaar Story

Subedaar is an action- drama streaming on Prime Video that features Anil Kapoor as Arjun Maurya, a retired army officer trying to adjust to life after service while coping with the loss of his wife and attempting to rebuild his relationship with his daughter, Shyama. When a brutal sand mafia, headed by Babli Didi and Prince, destroys his newly bought car, Maurya sets out on a relentless, John Wick-style mission for justice.

