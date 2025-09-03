⁠Suhana Khan Lands in Legal Trouble: What We Know So Far

Suhana Khan, the daughter of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, has reportedly violated land laws in her purchase of agricultural land in Alibaug’s Thal village in Maharashtra, admitted to be worth approximately ₹12.91 crores.

Details of the Controversy

As the story goes, the conflict arose over two plots bought in 2023, including a 1.5-acre plot purchased by Suhana directly from the Khote family, which the family had inherited, since it was original government allotted land, and originally intended for agriculture for local farmers. The acquisitions allegedly happened in violation of government processes to transfer or sell agricultural land, since the necessary permissions had not been obtained prior to Suhana’s purchase. Suhana paid a whopping ₹77.46 lakh in stamp duties, and Suhana’s marriage application lists her as a “farmer,” a suspicious detail due to extensive land ownership restrictions in Maharashtra.

Legal Legality

Colleagues including the Resident Deputy Collector and Alibaug tehsildar have called for an independent report to confirm whether or not the purchase and sale broke the rules operated under the authority of the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code and government allotment conditions. Possibilities and potential outcomes include canceling the sale altogether and/or fines imposed on Suhana and the sellers. The land was registered under Deja Vu Farm Pvt Ltd., a company apparently owned by the family of Gauri Khan.

Media and Family Response

At this time, neither Suhana Khan nor her team have made any public comments on the inquiry. The legal case has highlighted Suhana’s other recent residential property acquisitions in the vicinity of the Alibaug area, aggravating the complexities of property ownership for celebrities.

Meanwhile, the inquiry is still in progress and only after the inquiry is finished will final legal clarity be achieved on this matter.

Disclaimer: Information is from ongoing investigations; no presumption of guilt or conclusion stated.

