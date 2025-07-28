“Sunjay Kapur’s Mother Claims Power Play Amid Estate Drama — Karisma Kapoor Stays Silent

The death of businessman Sunjay Kapur at just 53 didn’t just shock the corporate world it left behind a huge estate and a whole lot of questions. His net worth was reportedly around ₹10,300 crore, and people immediately started speculating: who’s getting what?

Karisma Kapoor Left Out of Inheritance as Sunjay Kapur’s Children Become Sole Heirs

Naturally, all eyes turned to Karisma Kapoor, his ex-wife and one of Bollywood’s most recognizable faces. But the answer surprised many — Karisma isn’t inheriting anything. Not a rupee. It’s not about bad blood or legal drama. The truth is simple: their marriage ended in 2016, and everything between them — financially and legally — was sorted then. No strings left.

The only ones who stand to inherit from Sunjay’s empire are his two children, Samaira Kapur and Kiaan Raj Kapoor. Even though they’re both still quite young, Sunjay had reportedly already set up funds, securities, and monthly financial support for them. He may have had his flaws, but as a father, he made sure they’d be taken care of.

Family Tensions Rise as Sunjay Kapur’s Mother Claims Stake, While Karisma Kapoor Stays Silent

Things get messier, though. Sunjay’s mother, Rani Kapur, has come forward saying she holds a major stake and that after Sunjay passed, she was pressured into signing some documents. That’s where the drama could start — internal family tensions, power struggles, who knows.

But through all of this, Karisma Kapoor has stayed out of it. No statements. No drama. She’s focused on raising her kids and keeping them away from the mess. She’s not chasing money or making claims. She’s just being a mother.

At the end of the day, this story isn’t about celebrities or headlines. It’s about legacy, and how the future of Sunjay Kapur’s empire rests in the hands of two children — while their mother quietly protects them from the chaos around it.

