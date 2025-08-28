Sunny Leone Reveals The Surrogacy Costs That Took Everyone By Surprise

Sunny Leone recently got candid with Soha Ali Khan, about how she and her husband Daniel Weber had their twins through surrogacy. She was totally open about how much money they gave the surrogate mom, how much emotional and physical involvement was there and what not.

Daniel and Sunny’s Commitment to Supporting Their Surrogate

On top of that, Daniel even took time off work so he could be there for the surrogate the entire time she was pregnant. That shows some next-level respect and care.

The fact that they did not treat their surrogate as a stranger was probably the best thing. They treated her like family making sure she was comfortable and supported every step of the way. It shows that it is not just about having kids but about valuing the people who help make that happen and are putting in an effort to make other people’s life better.

Sunny’s Honest Thoughts on Surrogacy and Family

Sunny was very honest when she said she never wanted to carry a baby herself. She was actually thinking about adoption first and later surrogacy hit her mind. It is not very often to hear celebrities talk about something so private, especially on a social platform. It is like she is saying that there is no one right way to be a parent.

Sunny Explains Surrogacy Costs

To Soha’s question about expenses, Sunny said, “We paid a weekly fee. Her husband also got money to take off days. So, she would get money for that as well. I mean, we paid so much money. She bought a house and she had a beautiful large wedding.”

Sunny’s story just reminds us all that families come in all shapes and sizes and every kind of family deserves respect and understanding. Mad respect to her for being so open about everything. It makes the whole thing feel super real and human.

