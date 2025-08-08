Sunny Leone Opens Up On Motherhood, Adoption & Surrogacy: ‘That’s My Baby Girl’ | We Women Want Conclave 2025

At the NewsX We Women Want Conclave and Shakti Awards 2025, Sunny Leone shared an unfiltered perspective on a topic often debated in the entertainment industry – the objectification of women. Known for commanding her image and narrative, Sunny challenged the negative connotation attached to the word “objectification.”

She said, “you can only be objectified if you allow people to objectify you.” Sunny emphasized that working in entertainment inherently involves putting oneself out there – be it in films, advertisements, or shows – and that the word ‘objectification’ need not carry a negative weight. She pointed out the double standards with a candid example, “I look at Hrithik Roshan and I objectify him all the time, but that doesn’t have a negative feeling to it, does it?”

Sunny urged a change in the perception of the term, insisting, “If you’re true to yourself, honest, and have integrity in the work you do, you’re not compromising who you are. Then I say, go be objectified.”

Sunny Leone on Motherhood and Work

Sunny opened up about motherhood as a life-changing experience, one she had always aspired to. “Becoming a mother was absolutely amazing,” she said, revealing that she had envisioned having three children but acknowledged the unpredictability of partnerships.

Describing the transformation motherhood brought, she remarked, “I get a little bit less sleep. I have a lot more patience.” Her approach to balancing career and parenting is rooted in showing her children the value of hard work. “I always tell my children, I’m a better mommy as a working mommy. I want my children to see that the things we have don’t come for free; we have to work really hard.”

Sunny Leone on The Everyday Struggle of a Working Mom

Sunny spoke candidly about the small yet emotionally significant challenges of being a working mother. “You just can’t get enough hugs and kisses,” she confessed. “No matter how much you have to walk out the door, you need one last hug, one last kiss, one last something… Talk to me. Speak to me. Let me hold you.”

Sunny Leone on Her Partner Daniel Weber

The actress gave credit to her husband Daniel for his unwavering support and partnership. “We met and were just glued to each other,” she explained. “We figured out very quickly that we can work together and not hate each other or want to tear each other apart.”

Sunny described how their roles and business mindset seamlessly fell into place without formal conversations. Daniel’s support extended beyond emotional encouragement. She said he moved to India with her without knowing the industry or anyone, and together, they navigated the challenges.

“He’s probably more Indian than I am now,” she joked, sharing a funny anecdote about him standing out as the only “white boy” in line while applying for their Overseas Citizen of India cards.

Parenting Style and Family Values

When asked who is the stricter parent, Sunny answered without hesitation, “Probably me.” Yet her approach is simple. “There’s not many rules. It’s just don’t hit your brothers and sisters. Respect each other. Respect your family. Treat each other with kindness and have fun in life.”

Sunny Leone on Adoption and Surrogacy

Sunny and Daniel’s daughter, Nisha, is adopted, and their two sons were born via surrogacy. Sunny recounted the emotional journey of adoption, saying, “It took a very long time and lots of paperwork,” she said. “One day we got a letter with Nisha’s photo, and I knew instantly — that’s my baby girl, she’s mine and I’m her mother.”

Nurturing Nisha’s intelligence and creativity has been a joyful journey for her. Sunny shared how Nisha invented the “Boo Box,” a practical invention born from her allergy struggles. “She just made her first order and it’s on sale now. It’s amazing.”

The couple supports her independence fully, encouraging Nisha to handle the entire invention process herself, from AutoCAD design to patenting and prototyping.

Sunny Leone on Her Game-Changing Moment

Sunny credits songs like “Baby Doll” and “Leila” as moments that changed her career trajectory, but she emphasizes the importance of consistency over any single breakthrough. “It was never about that one film or one thing that catapulted me. It was about a steady stream of work and choices.”

Without an industry background, Sunny and Daniel “stumbled” their way forward, saying “Yes” to every opportunity to stay relevant and grow. “I’m very proud of our journey,” she saids

Discussing language, Sunny noted Hindi is easier for her because of her family background, while South Indian languages remain challenging. On her Hollywood projects, she hinted, “We have many things happening through the year, but we’ll see how that pans out.”

When comparing celebrity life in India and the US, Sunny simply stated, “You get more love here.”

Rapid Fire With Sunny Leone

Legacy: “That I worked hard.”

Beaches or Mountains: Beaches.

Favorite Cuisine: Mexican.

Superpower Wish: To fly.

What Makes Her Nervous: Falling down stairs.

Last Holiday: America.

Underrated Luxury: Time – “If you prioritize, you have time for everything.”

Who Inspires Her: Business success stories.

Fight Apology: “Because he’s never wrong. But I’m always right.”

On the pressure to look good, she advised, “If you can be happy with yourself and come to terms with how you look, then you’ll do a lot better in life.”

WATCH FULL CONVERSATION HERE:

