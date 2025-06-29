Live Tv
Super Moody Justin Bieber Is Getting Into Heated Arguments With Wife Hailey Bieber, Reveals New Report

Super Moody Justin Bieber Is Getting Into Heated Arguments With Wife Hailey Bieber, Reveals New Report

Rumours of tension between Justin and Hailey Bieber are growing after Justin’s cryptic posts and lack of support for Hailey’s achievements. A source claims their relationship has been “rocky,” marked by frequent arguments and emotional strain. Neither has publicly addressed the rumours.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

June 29, 2025 18:27:33 IST

Justin Bieber is again in the headlines, not for his work but for all things personal. Honestly, things between Justin and Hailey Bieber? Not exactly sunshine and rainbows right now. The rumours have been swirling forever—years, not just months—but lately, it’s gotten messier. 

Justin’s been dropping these weird, kind of sad Instagram posts. One’s him grumbling about relationships, another basically hinting he’s getting iced out at home. People noticed, big time.

Are things going bad between Justin and Hailey Bieber? 

And, yes, it’s not like this came out of nowhere. Justin caught a ton of heat for the way he’s acted toward Hailey in public.

Remember when Hailey landed that big Vogue cover and he barely seemed to care? Or when her Rhode makeup brand scored a billion-dollar deal, and his reaction was just… meh? Oh, and his Mother’s Day post? Called the whole thing “sucks ass.” Not exactly husband-of-the-year vibes.

Neither of them has actually said anything about the latest drama, but apparently, someone close to them spilled to Entertainment Tonight that things are “rocky.”

Justin’s been in a mood, arguing with Hailey about the dumbest stuff, like dinner plans. She’s tired. Like, emotionally tapped out. She’s over his Instagram antics and, honestly, feels like he’s just not in her corner right now.

Insiders spill the beans on Justin and Hailey Bieber’s relationship

It’s not all on him, though. He’s got complaints, too. Supposedly, he thinks she cares too much about appearances, like, how they look as a couple to everyone else. He’s getting annoyed fast, and the tension’s just building.

Their reps? Not a peep. Hailey’s tried to brush off the rumours before, saying most of what’s out there is total fiction. She told Vogue her real life is about her family and friends—the people who actually know and love her.

Justin, on his end, once said marrying Hailey was the smartest thing he’d ever done. He even talked about living his dream now that he’s a husband and dad to their son, Jack.

ALSO READ: Stop! Stop! Stop! Beyonce Narrowly Escapes A Fall After Car Malfunctions Mid-Air During Houston Concert

