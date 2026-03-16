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Home > Entertainment > Suriya’s ‘Vishwanath and Sons’ Teaser Dropped: Release Date, Cast, Storyline and Venky Atluri’s Family Drama First Glimpse Out

Suriya’s ‘Vishwanath and Sons’ Teaser Dropped: Release Date, Cast, Storyline and Venky Atluri’s Family Drama First Glimpse Out

The teaser of Vishwanath and Sons starring Suriya has finally been released & giving fans the first glimpse of the emotional family drama directed by Venky Atluri. The teaser introduces Suriya’s character and hints at a story centered on relationships, love and family conflicts and creating strong buzz among fans ahead of its 2026 theatrical release.

Suriya’s ‘Vishwanath and Sons’ Teaser Dropped: Release Date, Cast, Storyline and Venky Atluri’s Family Drama First Glimpse Out

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: March 16, 2026 16:41:21 IST

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Suriya’s ‘Vishwanath and Sons’ Teaser Dropped: Release Date, Cast, Storyline and Venky Atluri’s Family Drama First Glimpse Out

Vishwanath and Sons Teaser Out 

The much awaited teaser of Vishwanath and Sons has finally been released & giving fans their first glimpse of Suriya in director Venky Atluri’s upcoming family drama. The short teaser hints at an emotional story built around relationships and personal struggles while showcasing Suriya in a powerful new avatar. Soon after its release, the teaser began trending online with fans praising the actor’s intense look and the film’s intriguing tone.

Release Date

After completing its production and entering post production, Vishwanath and Sons is expected to hit theatres in July 2026. The newly released teaser is just the beginning of the film’s promotional campaign leading up to its theatrical release

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Cast and Crew

The film stars Suriya in the lead role alongside Mamitha Baiju. The cast also includes Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon in key roles. Vishwanath and Sons is directed by Venky Atluri, known for films like Vaathi and Lucky Baskhar. The music for the film is composed by GV Prakash Kumar, while cinematography is handled by Nimish Ravi and editing by Naveen Nooli.

Storyline

The film reportedly revolves around Sanjay Vishwanath and his personal relationships, blending romance, emotional conflicts, and family dynamics. Early reports suggest the story explores a unique love story and the journey of a man navigating life, love, and responsibilities. 

Also Read: New South Movies And Shows Releasing on OTT This Week (15–21 March 2026): Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam Films Streaming on Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video, Sun NXT and More

Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available information, official announcements, and media reports about the film and its teaser release. Details such as storyline, cast roles, and release plans may change as new updates are officially confirmed by the filmmakers or production team.

First published on: Mar 16, 2026 4:41 PM IST
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Suriya’s ‘Vishwanath and Sons’ Teaser Dropped: Release Date, Cast, Storyline and Venky Atluri’s Family Drama First Glimpse Out

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Suriya’s ‘Vishwanath and Sons’ Teaser Dropped: Release Date, Cast, Storyline and Venky Atluri’s Family Drama First Glimpse Out

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Suriya’s ‘Vishwanath and Sons’ Teaser Dropped: Release Date, Cast, Storyline and Venky Atluri’s Family Drama First Glimpse Out
Suriya’s ‘Vishwanath and Sons’ Teaser Dropped: Release Date, Cast, Storyline and Venky Atluri’s Family Drama First Glimpse Out
Suriya’s ‘Vishwanath and Sons’ Teaser Dropped: Release Date, Cast, Storyline and Venky Atluri’s Family Drama First Glimpse Out
Suriya’s ‘Vishwanath and Sons’ Teaser Dropped: Release Date, Cast, Storyline and Venky Atluri’s Family Drama First Glimpse Out

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