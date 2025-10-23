LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CBI Canada visa delay bank holidays October 2025 India vs Australia Bihar Gangster delhi air pollution gold price fall CBI Canada visa delay bank holidays October 2025 India vs Australia Bihar Gangster delhi air pollution gold price fall CBI Canada visa delay bank holidays October 2025 India vs Australia Bihar Gangster delhi air pollution gold price fall CBI Canada visa delay bank holidays October 2025 India vs Australia Bihar Gangster delhi air pollution gold price fall
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CBI Canada visa delay bank holidays October 2025 India vs Australia Bihar Gangster delhi air pollution gold price fall CBI Canada visa delay bank holidays October 2025 India vs Australia Bihar Gangster delhi air pollution gold price fall CBI Canada visa delay bank holidays October 2025 India vs Australia Bihar Gangster delhi air pollution gold price fall CBI Canada visa delay bank holidays October 2025 India vs Australia Bihar Gangster delhi air pollution gold price fall
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Sushant Singh Rajput Murder Case Update: CBI Gives Clean Chit To Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant’s Family Rejects Report, Calls It An ‘Eyewash’

Sushant Singh Rajput Murder Case Update: CBI Gives Clean Chit To Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant’s Family Rejects Report, Calls It An ‘Eyewash’

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) found no evidence that Rhea Chakraborty or others abetted or confined Sushant Singh Rajput before his death. The closure report cleared Rhea of embezzlement charges and confirmed that Sushant managed his own finances.

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI Clean Chit To Rhea Chakraborty Sparks Family Outrage
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI Clean Chit To Rhea Chakraborty Sparks Family Outrage

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last updated: October 23, 2025 10:11:51 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Sushant Singh Rajput Murder Case Update: CBI Gives Clean Chit To Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant’s Family Rejects Report, Calls It An ‘Eyewash’

Sushant Singh Rajput Murder Case Update: In the latest development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) found no evidence suggesting that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was confined, threatened, or abetted to die by suicide by his the then girl friend-  Rhea Chakraborty or any other person. 

The agency’s closure report also stated that Rhea did not misuse or take any of Sushant’s assets or money. Officials familiar with the case said the report mentioned that Sushant considered Rhea as “family.”

The CBI noted that none of the accused stayed with him between June 8 and June 14, 2020, when his death took place in his Bandra residence. And also affirmed that claims of Reha and href brother taking Shushant’s belonging is also false. The items taken included only personal possessions an Apple laptop and a watch gifted by Sushant himself.

Sushant’s Family Rejects Report, Calls It an ‘Eyewash’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family rejected the CBI’s findings and called the closure report incomplete and misleading.

Their lawyer, Advocate Varun Singh, stated that the agency failed to produce key documents such as chats, witness statements, and medical reports. He announced that the family will file a protest petition against what they described as a “shoddy investigation.”

Singh added that the family continues to seek full transparency and accountability, arguing that the CBI has ignored several important leads in the case.

The CBI examined all financial records and found that Sushant’s accounts were managed by his chartered accountant and lawyer under direct oversight. The report concluded that no unauthorized withdrawals were made for Rhea’s benefit. It stated that expenses for Rhea, including those related to their 2019 Europe trip, were legitimate and voluntary.

The agency said there was no evidence that Rhea or her brother embezzled money or forced Sushant into financial distress, contrary to the allegations made by his family in 2020.

The CBI Closure Report To Return To Court 

The case, which sparked nationwide attention and political discussions, will now return to court. The next hearing is scheduled for December 20 in a Patna court, where the judge will review the CBI’s closure report.

Advocate Varun Singh said the family remains firm on pursuing justice and intends to challenge the findings legally. The CBI confirmed that its four-year investigation covered both cases one filed by Sushant’s father, K.K. Singh, and the counter-case filed by Rhea Chakraborty against Sushant’s sisters in Mumbai.

Must Read: Bihar’s Most Wanted Gangster Ranjan Pathak And Four Other Sigma Gang Members Shot Dead In Police Encounter

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 9:40 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: CBIhome-hero-pos-3Rhea Chakrabortysushant singh rajput

RELATED News

Smriti Irani Calls Bill Gates’ Appearance In ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ A Historic TV Moment

Woman Gang-Raped and Robbed By Three Men Inside Her Home In Bengaluru

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (23.10.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

HBO Max hikes prices in US for second time in less than 18 months

HBO Max hikes prices in US for second time in less than 18 months

LATEST NEWS

Exclusive-Nexperia's China unit resumes chip sales to domestic distributors, sources say

Meet Anna Chapman, Infamous Russian Spy, Vladimir Putin Has Now Assigned Her The Role Of…

Exclusive-Nexperia's China unit resumes chip sales to domestic distributors, sources say

BRIEF-Exxon Reports Operations Require Flaring At Beaumont, Texas Complex

Bhai Dooj 2025 Puja Vidhi: Step-by-Step Guide with Do’s & Don’ts for Tilak Ritual at Home

EXCLUSIVE-Nexperia's China unit resumes chip sales to domestic distributors, sources say

Sushant Singh Rajput Murder Case Update: CBI Gives Clean Chit To Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant’s Family Rejects Report, Calls It An ‘Eyewash’

‘I Quit’: Indian Startup Owner Decides To Leave Canada After Facing Problems With The System

Are banks open or closed on October 23, 2025? Check City wise List

HBO Max hikes prices in US for second time in less than 18 months

Sushant Singh Rajput Murder Case Update: CBI Gives Clean Chit To Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant’s Family Rejects Report, Calls It An ‘Eyewash’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sushant Singh Rajput Murder Case Update: CBI Gives Clean Chit To Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant’s Family Rejects Report, Calls It An ‘Eyewash’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sushant Singh Rajput Murder Case Update: CBI Gives Clean Chit To Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant’s Family Rejects Report, Calls It An ‘Eyewash’
Sushant Singh Rajput Murder Case Update: CBI Gives Clean Chit To Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant’s Family Rejects Report, Calls It An ‘Eyewash’
Sushant Singh Rajput Murder Case Update: CBI Gives Clean Chit To Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant’s Family Rejects Report, Calls It An ‘Eyewash’
Sushant Singh Rajput Murder Case Update: CBI Gives Clean Chit To Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant’s Family Rejects Report, Calls It An ‘Eyewash’
QUICK LINKS