Sushant Singh Rajput Murder Case Update: CBI Gives Clean Chit To Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant’s Family Rejects Report, Calls It An ‘Eyewash’

Sushant Singh Rajput Murder Case Update: In the latest development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) found no evidence suggesting that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was confined, threatened, or abetted to die by suicide by his the then girl friend- Rhea Chakraborty or any other person.

The agency’s closure report also stated that Rhea did not misuse or take any of Sushant’s assets or money. Officials familiar with the case said the report mentioned that Sushant considered Rhea as “family.”

The CBI noted that none of the accused stayed with him between June 8 and June 14, 2020, when his death took place in his Bandra residence. And also affirmed that claims of Reha and href brother taking Shushant’s belonging is also false. The items taken included only personal possessions an Apple laptop and a watch gifted by Sushant himself.

Sushant’s Family Rejects Report, Calls It an ‘Eyewash’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family rejected the CBI’s findings and called the closure report incomplete and misleading.

Their lawyer, Advocate Varun Singh, stated that the agency failed to produce key documents such as chats, witness statements, and medical reports. He announced that the family will file a protest petition against what they described as a “shoddy investigation.”

Singh added that the family continues to seek full transparency and accountability, arguing that the CBI has ignored several important leads in the case.

The CBI examined all financial records and found that Sushant’s accounts were managed by his chartered accountant and lawyer under direct oversight. The report concluded that no unauthorized withdrawals were made for Rhea’s benefit. It stated that expenses for Rhea, including those related to their 2019 Europe trip, were legitimate and voluntary.

The agency said there was no evidence that Rhea or her brother embezzled money or forced Sushant into financial distress, contrary to the allegations made by his family in 2020.

The CBI Closure Report To Return To Court

The case, which sparked nationwide attention and political discussions, will now return to court. The next hearing is scheduled for December 20 in a Patna court, where the judge will review the CBI’s closure report.

Advocate Varun Singh said the family remains firm on pursuing justice and intends to challenge the findings legally. The CBI confirmed that its four-year investigation covered both cases one filed by Sushant’s father, K.K. Singh, and the counter-case filed by Rhea Chakraborty against Sushant’s sisters in Mumbai.

Must Read: Bihar’s Most Wanted Gangster Ranjan Pathak And Four Other Sigma Gang Members Shot Dead In Police Encounter