LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dangal Duke of York Afghan Crickters Killed donald trump Gopichand Padalkar Controversy Gujarat Cabinet Test and T20 fusion Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma dangal Duke of York Afghan Crickters Killed donald trump Gopichand Padalkar Controversy Gujarat Cabinet Test and T20 fusion Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma dangal Duke of York Afghan Crickters Killed donald trump Gopichand Padalkar Controversy Gujarat Cabinet Test and T20 fusion Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma dangal Duke of York Afghan Crickters Killed donald trump Gopichand Padalkar Controversy Gujarat Cabinet Test and T20 fusion Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dangal Duke of York Afghan Crickters Killed donald trump Gopichand Padalkar Controversy Gujarat Cabinet Test and T20 fusion Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma dangal Duke of York Afghan Crickters Killed donald trump Gopichand Padalkar Controversy Gujarat Cabinet Test and T20 fusion Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma dangal Duke of York Afghan Crickters Killed donald trump Gopichand Padalkar Controversy Gujarat Cabinet Test and T20 fusion Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma dangal Duke of York Afghan Crickters Killed donald trump Gopichand Padalkar Controversy Gujarat Cabinet Test and T20 fusion Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Sydney Sweeney brings boxer Christy Martin's battles to the big screen

Sydney Sweeney brings boxer Christy Martin's battles to the big screen

Sydney Sweeney brings boxer Christy Martin's battles to the big screen

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 18, 2025 06:13:31 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Sydney Sweeney brings boxer Christy Martin's battles to the big screen

By Hanna Rantala LONDON (Reuters) -American actress Sydney Sweeney transformed into former professional boxer Christy Martin for the biopic "Christy", which chronicles her life in and outside the ring. Directed and co-written by David Michod, the film tracks two decades of Martin's life. During that time, she stumbled into the sport and, by virtue of her raw talent, turned into one of the most successful female boxers of the 1990s. The film also portrays her relationship with her coach-turned-husband Jim Martin, played by Ben Foster, who takes control of her career and her life, with harrowing consequences. Martin went on to found "Christy's Champs", a non-profit supporting family abuse victims, and telling her story came with responsibility, Sweeney said at the movie's premiere at the London Film Festival on Friday. "Honestly, it's a really heavy weight to carry," she said. "I feel the importance of her story and what it means to other people. And she's such a huge advocate, and she inspires me to also be an advocate as well." Known for her aggressive fighting style and powerful punches, Martin, now 57, was the first woman to sign with boxing promoter Don King and competed from 1989 to 2012. She was closely involved in the production and visited the set often during the film shoot. "Euphoria" and "Anyone But You" star Sweeney spent some three months preparing for the role, working with a boxing coach, a weight trainer and a nutritionist. "I put on 35 pounds (around 16 kg) and it was definitely a very intense physical transformation. But I felt so strong," she said, adding that the fighting scenes in the film were very realistic. "I got a concussion. I might have broken someone else's nose." The movie celebrates Martin's boxing achievements and also touches on themes of domestic violence and sexual identity. "We set out to make a film that's about many things, not just boxing," said co-writer Mirrah Foulkes. "I realised there was a larger story to tell about how these kind of coercive-control relationships work, the one that she has in this film with her husband-slash-trainer," added Michod. "I wanted to understand how they function, because they function all too commonly all over the world and often with horrific consequences." "Christy" begins its global cinematic rollout on November 7. (Reporting by Hanna Rantala; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 18, 2025 6:13 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Six Flags Entertainment adds Sachem Head executive to board

‘Qubool Hai x 3’! Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Marries, Drops Intimate Wedding Pictures, Here’s Why She Quit Acting

Stradivarius violin takes spotlight at Brussels concert

French movie star Brigitte Bardot hospitalized, newspaper reports

French movie star Brigitte Bardot hospitalized, newspaper reports

LATEST NEWS

Boeing wins FAA approval to hike 737 MAX production to 42 planes per month

Nvidia unveils first Blackwell chip wafer made with TSMC in US

UPDATE 2-WTA 125K Series, Abierto Tampico Women's Singles Final Rounds and Seeds Progress

Sydney Sweeney brings boxer Christy Martin's battles to the big screen

'Holy grail' blood test for over 50 cancers brings 'exciting' results

Top seed Musetti stunned by Mpetshi Perricard in Brussels

Delhi AQI Update: Air Quality Stays Poor For Fourth Consecutive Day, Crackers Can Turn It Worse

Weekend Talk Shows/Oct 18-19

Trump approves expanding credits for US auto production, issues new 25% truck duties

Top seed Musetti stunned by Mpetshi Perricard in Brussels

Sydney Sweeney brings boxer Christy Martin's battles to the big screen

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sydney Sweeney brings boxer Christy Martin's battles to the big screen

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sydney Sweeney brings boxer Christy Martin's battles to the big screen
Sydney Sweeney brings boxer Christy Martin's battles to the big screen
Sydney Sweeney brings boxer Christy Martin's battles to the big screen
Sydney Sweeney brings boxer Christy Martin's battles to the big screen
QUICK LINKS