Sydney Sweeney, Who Is Launching A New Lingerie Brand, Once Wanted To Go For B**b Job: Flaunt What You Got

Sydney Sweeney, Who Is Launching A New Lingerie Brand, Once Wanted To Go For B**b Job: Flaunt What You Got

Sydney Sweeney is reportedly set to launch her lingerie brand, with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez backing the venture. The Euphoria star, 27, has worked on the project for a year. This comes amid buzz about her Bond Girl rumors and major roles like Split Fiction.

Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 15, 2025 19:58:05 IST

Sydney Sweeney is reportedly gearing up to launch her lingerie brand, and she’s got some serious heavyweight backing—none other than Jeff Bezos himself.

Sydney Sweeney is all set to launch her lingerie brand

The Euphoria actress, 27, drew some attention when she turned up at Bezos’s lavish wedding to Lauren Sánchez in Venice, Italy.

People wondered why she was there since, honestly, she’s not exactly known for being close friends with either of them. Well, it turns out there might’ve been a business angle. According to Us Weekly, both Bezos and Sánchez have invested in Sweeney’s new venture.

Word is, Sweeney’s been working on this lingerie line for about a year now. It’s been a massive project behind the scenes, and she’s nearly ready to bring it to market. The buzz lines up with those rumours swirling around her possibly landing a Bond Girl gig, which—let’s be real—would be huge.

Backing her up on the business side is Ben Schwerin, a big name at private equity firm Coatue. That company’s no small potatoes either; it recently scored a billion-dollar investment from Bezos and Michael Dell through their Coatue Innovation Fund.

Sweeney’s career has been on a bit of a rocket lately. Back in March, she signed on to star in the film adaptation of the popular video game Split Fiction.

The adaptation’s being steered by Jon M. Chu (the guy behind Wicked), with a script from Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (the duo behind Deadpool & Wolverine). Not long after, Amazon MGM Studios picked up the project, which, funnily enough, is probably why Sweeney scored that wedding invite in the first place.

When Sydney Sweeney spoke about getting a b**b job

On a more personal note, SydneySweeney’s spoken out before about her struggles with body image, especially during her teenage years. She once admitted she considered getting breast reduction surgery because she felt self-conscious about her body in high school. 

In a 2023 interview with Glamour UK, she said she used to feel uncomfortable about her chest and even planned to get surgery as soon as she turned 18. Her mom talked her out of it, though, telling her she might regret it later.

Looking back, Sweeney’s glad she listened. She’s embraced her body now, calling her boobs her “best friends,” and encourages others to be confident in their skin. Her message? Flaunt what you’ve got, and don’t let anyone make you feel ashamed.

In other news, Sweeney’s name is being tossed around for a major role in the next James Bond movie. According to The Sun,  she’s top of the list, with support from director Denis Villeneuve and—surprise, surprise—Jeff Bezos, whose company now owns the Bond franchise rights.

An industry source told The Sun that Sweeney’s talent and her appeal to younger audiences make her the frontrunner as the franchise looks to modernize.

