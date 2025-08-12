Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo Prequel ‘John Rambo’ Will Star Noah Centineo In Iconic Role- Deets Inside!

‘The Perfect Date’ actor Noah Centineo is set to play the role of a young John Rambo, the role made famous by Sylvester Stallone, in a new ‘Rambo’ prequel titled ‘John Rambo’, reported Deadline.

According to the outlet, filmmaker Jalmari Helander is set to direct the film from a screenplay by writing duo Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani.

The first ‘Rambo’ film was based on David Morrell’s 1972 novel ‘First Blood’, about a troubled Vietnam War veteran and former US Army Special Forces Soldier who is an expert in weaponry, hand-to-hand combat and guerrilla warfare.

The five-film franchise, consisting of ‘First Blood’ (1982), ‘Rambo: First Blood Part II’ (1985), ‘Rambo III’ (1988), ‘Rambo’ (2008) and ‘Rambo: Last Blood’ (2019), has grossed over 800 million USD worldwide, according to the outlet.

Centineo rose to fame for his role on ‘The Fosters’ before breaking out as heartthrob Peter Kavinsky in Netflix’s ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’ films.

Centineo also starred in and executive-produced the spy adventure series “The Recruit” for the streamer. In 2022, the actor appeared opposite Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in ‘Black Adam’ as Atom Smasher. Based on the DC character Teth-Adam / Black Adam, the film was a spin-off from Shazam!

Most recently, he portrayed gunner Brian Zawi in Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland’s ‘Warfare’ for A24, alongside Joseph Quinn, Kit Connor, Charles Melton and D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai. Additional credits include ‘Charlie’s Angels’ and ‘Sierra Burgess Is a Loser’.

According to Variety, Centineo also helms production banner Arkhum Productions alongside Enzo Marc, which debuted its first feature, ‘Our Hero, Balthazar’, at Tribeca earlier this year.

Written and directed by Oscar Boyson, the film is a black comedy about a wealthy teen who makes social media videos pleading for stricter gun laws as a ploy to get attention before his life changes when he meets up with an online troll who says he’s planning a school shooting.

The fans of the ‘Rambo’ franchise have been eagerly waiting for new updates on the prequel.

(With Inputs From ANI)