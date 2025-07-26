Home > Entertainment > From Heartbreak To Fitness: Tamannaah Bhatia’s Jaw-Dropping Weight Loss After Her Split From Vijay Varma

From Heartbreak To Fitness: Tamannaah Bhatia’s Jaw-Dropping Weight Loss After Her Split From Vijay Varma

After her breakup with Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia has surprised everyone with her weight loss and fitness transformation. She is now focused on her health and career, hitting the gym regularly and following a strong workout routine to stay in shape.

From Heartbreak to Fitness: Tamannaah Bhatia's Jaw-Dropping Weight Loss After Her Split from Vijay Varma (Image Credit - X)
From Heartbreak to Fitness: Tamannaah Bhatia's Jaw-Dropping Weight Loss After Her Split from Vijay Varma (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: July 26, 2025 02:03:00 IST

Tamannaah Bhatia is a very popular actress in Bollywood. She is known for her dance and acting talent. A few months back, she broke up with actor Vijay Varma. After that, people started noticing a big change in her looks. She now looks more fit and healthy than before.

Tamannaah Bhatia Lose Weight After Breakup

When she was in a relationship with Vijay, many noticed that Tamannaah gained some weight. Maybe she was busy enjoying her love life and not focusing much on her fitness. There was also news that maybe she is going to get married.

But after breakup, she start working on herself again. Now she is single and putting all her energy into health and fitness. She recently shared a selfie from gym, and fans were surprised to see her transformation.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s followers praised her new look and said she glowing again.

Tamannaah Bhatia Is Back To Gym Life

Tamannaah now serious about her workout routine. She is training under her fitness coach, Mustafa Ahmed. In her latest gym look, she wears black bralette, matching leggings and white sneakers.

She was doing weighted squats in the video. Holding dumbbell with both hands and doing squats properly. She looks very focused and strong during the workout.

Tamannaah Bhatia is showing that she is not giving up and coming back with more energy.

Weighted Squats Help Tamannaah Bhatia Get Stronger

Weighted squats are a harder version of normal squats. In this, people hold weights like dumbbells or kettlebells to make exercise more strong. It targets legs, hips, and core muscles.

Doing this exercise help in improving body strength and posture also. It’s good for burning calories too. Tamannaah Bhatia added this in her workout and it giving her good results.

This kind of routine shows how much serious she is about being fit now.

Tamannaah Bhatia Focus Now On Herself

After breakup, Tamannaah Bhatia seems fully focus on herself and her career. She wants to do more films and stay busy with good work. She also putting more time into her health and fitness now.

Her recent gym session is proof that she is turning sadness into motivation. Even in middle of the week, she is sweating in gym and not skipping her workout.

Tamannaah’s journey is good example that heartbreak can also become a reason to love yourself more. 

From Heartbreak To Fitness: Tamannaah Bhatia’s Jaw-Dropping Weight Loss After Her Split From Vijay Varma

From Heartbreak To Fitness: Tamannaah Bhatia’s Jaw-Dropping Weight Loss After Her Split From Vijay Varma

From Heartbreak To Fitness: Tamannaah Bhatia’s Jaw-Dropping Weight Loss After Her Split From Vijay Varma
From Heartbreak To Fitness: Tamannaah Bhatia’s Jaw-Dropping Weight Loss After Her Split From Vijay Varma
From Heartbreak To Fitness: Tamannaah Bhatia’s Jaw-Dropping Weight Loss After Her Split From Vijay Varma
From Heartbreak To Fitness: Tamannaah Bhatia’s Jaw-Dropping Weight Loss After Her Split From Vijay Varma

