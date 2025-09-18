Tamil Actor And Comedian Robo Shankar Passes Away At 46 After Battling Liver And Kidney Ailments, Leaving Fans And Industry In Mourning
Tamil Actor And Comedian Robo Shankar Passes Away At 46 After Battling Liver And Kidney Ailments, Leaving Fans And Industry In Mourning

Popular Tamil actor and comedian Robo Shankar died at 46 after battling liver and kidney ailments. Known for his humor and energy, his sudden passing has deeply saddened fans and the film industry.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: September 19, 2025 00:04:50 IST

Robo Shankar, a popular Tamil actor and comedian, died at the young age of 46 to the dismay of the fans and the South Indian film industry.

Robo Shankar was a famous humorist whose humorous performances and high-energy shows had the COVID-19 in another bad mood and was carefully over two years old with liver and kidney issues. He also worked hard even after he fell ill, but one day he just collapsed on the film set.

He was transported to a hospital in Chennai and admitted to the ICU; however, unfortunately, his condition deteriorated rapidly. On the night of September 18, he made his way to death with a team of medics around, but he left a gap in the hearts of many. The good humor of Robo Shankar and his comic sense with his timing created many smiles on the faces of millions of people, and his abrupt departure is much lamented. The entertainment world does not only remember him because of his talent but also the happiness he brought. 

Rest in peace, Robo Shankar!

The Journey Of Robo Shankar

Survivors of Robo Shankar are his wife, Priyanka, daughter, Indraja, and a grandson. His daughter Indraja is also in the Tamil entertainment industry, starring in movies and television programs. It was the comedy show Kalakka Povadhu Yaaru on Vijay TV that made Shankar popular with his unique sense of humor. He received his big film debut in Maari (2015), which features Dhanush, as the comic underdog Sanikizhamai. Many loved his role, and this role brought him a good standing in Tamil cinema. Robo Shankar will live on in memory due to his talent and laughter.

  • Robo Shankar appeared in numerous successful films such as Maari 2, Vaayai Moodi Pesavum, Viswasam, Singam 3, and many more.
  • He was known for his distinctive voice and animated expressions, which added to his comedic flair.
  • Besides comedy, he occasionally took on serious and supporting roles, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

Remembering Robo Shankar: A Beloved Comedian’s Farewell

The harsh and sudden death of Robo Shankar has devastated the whole Tamil entertainment setup. Colleagues, other comedians, and fans have expressed their sadness and remember him as a happy soul who could make people laugh.

His vigor, humor, and good nature have inspired many lives on TV and in movies. He was a young man to lose, and losing him is like losing a part of the joy he brought to others. It has deprived the industry of a genius and kind-hearted performer, and this will be a sore loss.

