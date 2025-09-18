Tamil Actor And Comedian Robo Shankar Passes Away At 46 After Battling Liver And Kidney Ailments, Leaving Fans And Industry In Mourning

Robo Shankar, a popular Tamil actor and comedian, died at the young age of 46 to the dismay of the fans and the South Indian film industry.

Robo Shankar was a famous humorist whose humorous performances and high-energy shows had the COVID-19 in another bad mood and was carefully over two years old with liver and kidney issues. He also worked hard even after he fell ill, but one day he just collapsed on the film set.

He was transported to a hospital in Chennai and admitted to the ICU; however, unfortunately, his condition deteriorated rapidly. On the night of September 18, he made his way to death with a team of medics around, but he left a gap in the hearts of many. The good humor of Robo Shankar and his comic sense with his timing created many smiles on the faces of millions of people, and his abrupt departure is much lamented. The entertainment world does not only remember him because of his talent but also the happiness he brought.

Rest in peace, Robo Shankar!

The Journey Of Robo Shankar

Survivors of Robo Shankar are his wife, Priyanka, daughter, Indraja, and a grandson. His daughter Indraja is also in the Tamil entertainment industry, starring in movies and television programs. It was the comedy show Kalakka Povadhu Yaaru on Vijay TV that made Shankar popular with his unique sense of humor. He received his big film debut in Maari (2015), which features Dhanush, as the comic underdog Sanikizhamai. Many loved his role, and this role brought him a good standing in Tamil cinema. Robo Shankar will live on in memory due to his talent and laughter.