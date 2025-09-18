Cardi B confirms pregnancy, rapper set to welcome first child with boyfriend Stefon Diggs
Home > Entertainment > Cardi B confirms pregnancy, rapper set to welcome first child with boyfriend Stefon Diggs

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 18, 2025 18:56:07 IST

Los Angeles [US], September 18 (ANI): Rapper Cardi B has confirmed her fourth pregnancy, set to embrace parenthood with boyfriend Stefon Diggs.

In a recent interview, Cardi B revealed that her fourth baby is due before her tour launches in February next year, as per People.

“I’m having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs. I am excited,” she said.

Expressing her delight over the new phase of motherhood, the rapper added that she feels being in a good space and “very strong and powerful.”

“I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby,” she said.

During the conversation, Cardi B also spoke about her relationship and said, “Me and my man, we’re very supportive of each other. We’re in the same space in our careers. I feel like we’re really great and one of the best at what we do. And I think the same way. ‘Yeah, you’re one of the greatest, but what’s next. What are we doing again? We have to do it again, all the time.’ We’re never, like, comfortable. We just have to keep going, and that’s just what we are,” as quoted by People.

She emphasised how her partner made her feel confident and strong, as she recalled having a panic attack.

“He was just like, ‘Girl, you better get it together.’ … I feel like feeling safe, feeling confident, it makes you feel like you can take over the world,” Cardi said.

The rapper has been linked to Stefon Diggs since October 2024, while they made their first public appearance in May 2025.

Cardi already shares three children with her estranged husband, rapper Offset. The former couple are parents to daughters Kulture Kiara and Blossom Belle and son Wave Set.

She will welcome her first child with Diggs. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: Cardi Bcardi-b-pregnancyentertainment newsmusic

