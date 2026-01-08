LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Tara Sutaria-Veer Pahariya Breakup? A Viral AP Dhillon Concert Clip Sparks Split Buzz

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya have reportedly ended their relationship quietly, weeks after going public, amid the AP Dhillon concert controversy. Fans react online, while both remain silent on the breakup.

Published By: Shubhi Kumar
Published: January 8, 2026 23:21:34 IST

As per the reports, Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya have reportedly broken up very silently, only a few weeks after going public with their relationship and in the midst of the viral AP Dhillon concert drama. This comes from Filmfare and other media sources that cited insiders who confirmed the breakup, yet no formal announcement has been made.​

Concert Clip Fuels Final Straw

The couple’s love life, made official on Ganesh Chaturthi 2025, suffered after AP Dhillon’s December 26 concert in Mumbai. Tara’s onstage embrace and kiss on the cheek during Thodi Si Daaru attracted attention with the audience reactions of Veer being termed “uncomfortable” in the edited clips. The incident had already been denied with earlier counter statements saying it was a “false narrative” and “paid PR,” yet it is still somehow connected to their separation by the reports.

Romance to Sudden Split

The two who dated from early 2025 were already a hit with public displays of affection, being fashion showstoppers and offering adorably intimate interviews. Veer narrated to us about their very first date: he on the piano, Tara singing till dawn, promising to be in love and all that. The reasons for the separation remain unsaid, which is really a surprise for the fans who had followed the couple for their ups and downs.

 

Tara’s Professional Highs

Tara was the queen of Netflix’s Apurva, a Chambal-set survival thriller featuring Rajpal Yadav and Abhishek Banerjee. Next, she will appear in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups along with Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, and Huma Qureshi, releasing on March 19, 2026. Veer had his first silver screen appearance in Sky Force opposite Akshay Kumar.

 

Fan Reactions Pour In

Social media has been set on fire with the trending hashtags #TaraSutaria and #VeerPahariya expressing a mixture of heartbreak and speculation. Neither has spoken out, choosing silence as the path while each one of them goes on separately.

First published on: Jan 8, 2026 11:21 PM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: AP Dhillon concertbreakupcelebrity-splitdating newsmumbaiNetflix Apurvasocial media trendingtara sutariaveer pahariyaViral Moment

QUICK LINKS