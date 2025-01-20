Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, January 20, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Taylor Swift To Perform In India Soon? Here’s What You Need To Know

Taylor Swift has been approached to perform at the pre-wedding celebrations of Jeet Adani, the younger son of billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani.

Taylor Swift To Perform In India Soon? Here’s What You Need To Know

Indian swifties hold your heart as biggest Global pop icon and darling of music Taylor Swift is soon going to perform in India, as per reports. But, nothing is confirmed yet.

According to reports, Swift has been approached to perform at the pre-wedding celebrations of Jeet Adani, the younger son of billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani, and his fiancée Diva Shah.

If all goes well, this would be Taylor’s first-ever performance in India-an event that fans have been eagerly waiting for.

An inside source told News18 Showsha, “Taylor Swift’s team is talking with the Adani family to finalize all details of her performance at one of the grand pre-wedding functions. And though no official confirmation has come in till now, discussions seem to be promising.”

Taylor’s Debut in India

A landmark moment for India’s entertainment scene, if Taylor Swift were to perform, it would be simply a first for the country’s entertainment sphere.

The singer is no doubt popular for her spectacular stage presence and record-breaking Eras Tour, but the potential for her debut in India would signal growing interest among global artists in India’s event and entertainment scene.

Social media platforms have already been abuzz with excitement, with Indian Swifties expressing their hopes for the confirmation. “This is a dream come true! We’ve been waiting for years to see her perform in India,” one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

What to Expect from the Adani-Shah Wedding

Jeet Adani and Diva Shah got engaged in a private ceremony in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, in March 2023.

Their wedding, which is planned for later this year, is expected to be an extravaganza with multiple celebrations, an elite guest list of Bollywood celebrities, global business tycoons, and international personalities. Adding Taylor Swift to the mix would undoubtedly elevate the grandeur of the occasion.

The Adani-Shah wedding will be one of the most extravagant events in the country. The decorations and venues are lavish, and so are the performances.

A Taylor Swift performance will give it a global appeal by highlighting India’s increasing status as a global hub for luxury and entertainment.

Awaiting Confirmation

Neither Taylor Swift’s management team nor the Adani family has spoken officially on the rumors. The possibility, however, has already created a buzz worldwide.

ALSO READ: Why Did Chris Martin Apologise To Indian Audiences During Coldplay’s Concert In Mumbai?

Filed under

Gautam Adani Taylor Swift Taylor Swift in India

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Trump Declares National Emergency At Southern Border Againt Illegal Immigration

Trump Declares National Emergency At Southern Border Againt Illegal Immigration

President Trump’s First Message To America: The Golden Age Begins Now

President Trump’s First Message To America: The Golden Age Begins Now

Pratika Rawal: BCCI’s Rising Star Who Stunned Ireland With a Record-Breaking Knock

Pratika Rawal: BCCI’s Rising Star Who Stunned Ireland With a Record-Breaking Knock

Donald Trump Sworn In As 47th President of the United States

Donald Trump Sworn In As 47th President of the United States

Jaishankar Attends Inauguration Day Prayer Service At St. John’s Church In Washington D.C

Jaishankar Attends Inauguration Day Prayer Service At St. John’s Church In Washington D.C

Entertainment

Akshay Kumar’s First Look As Lord Shiva In Kannappa Revealed

Akshay Kumar’s First Look As Lord Shiva In Kannappa Revealed

Kangana Ranaut Slams Deepika Padukone’s Role In Padmaavat, Saying It Was “Only To Get Ready”

Kangana Ranaut Slams Deepika Padukone’s Role In Padmaavat, Saying It Was “Only To Get Ready”

Shreya Ghoshal Couldn’t Stop Her Tears After Attending Coldplay’s Concert, Here’s Why!

Shreya Ghoshal Couldn’t Stop Her Tears After Attending Coldplay’s Concert, Here’s Why!

Who Is Rozlyn Khan? Stage 4 Cancer Survivor Takes Brutal Potshots At Hina Khan Over Exaggerating Cancer Treatment

Who Is Rozlyn Khan? Stage 4 Cancer Survivor Takes Brutal Potshots At Hina Khan Over

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: 72 Hrs Of Manhunt, 300 Cops, 600 CCTV Cameras, All You Need To Know

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: 72 Hrs Of Manhunt, 300 Cops, 600 CCTV Cameras, All

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox