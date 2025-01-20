Taylor Swift To Perform In India Soon? Here’s What You Need To Know

Taylor Swift has been approached to perform at the pre-wedding celebrations of Jeet Adani, the younger son of billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani.

Indian swifties hold your heart as biggest Global pop icon and darling of music Taylor Swift is soon going to perform in India, as per reports. But, nothing is confirmed yet.

According to reports, Swift has been approached to perform at the pre-wedding celebrations of Jeet Adani, the younger son of billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani, and his fiancée Diva Shah.

If all goes well, this would be Taylor’s first-ever performance in India-an event that fans have been eagerly waiting for.

An inside source told News18 Showsha, “Taylor Swift’s team is talking with the Adani family to finalize all details of her performance at one of the grand pre-wedding functions. And though no official confirmation has come in till now, discussions seem to be promising.”

Taylor’s Debut in India

A landmark moment for India’s entertainment scene, if Taylor Swift were to perform, it would be simply a first for the country’s entertainment sphere.

The singer is no doubt popular for her spectacular stage presence and record-breaking Eras Tour, but the potential for her debut in India would signal growing interest among global artists in India’s event and entertainment scene.

Social media platforms have already been abuzz with excitement, with Indian Swifties expressing their hopes for the confirmation. “This is a dream come true! We’ve been waiting for years to see her perform in India,” one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

What to Expect from the Adani-Shah Wedding

Jeet Adani and Diva Shah got engaged in a private ceremony in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, in March 2023.

Their wedding, which is planned for later this year, is expected to be an extravaganza with multiple celebrations, an elite guest list of Bollywood celebrities, global business tycoons, and international personalities. Adding Taylor Swift to the mix would undoubtedly elevate the grandeur of the occasion.

The Adani-Shah wedding will be one of the most extravagant events in the country. The decorations and venues are lavish, and so are the performances.

A Taylor Swift performance will give it a global appeal by highlighting India’s increasing status as a global hub for luxury and entertainment.

Awaiting Confirmation

Neither Taylor Swift’s management team nor the Adani family has spoken officially on the rumors. The possibility, however, has already created a buzz worldwide.

