Tuesday, October 1, 2024
‘Thalapathy 69’: Bobby Deol Joins The Cast Of Vijay Last Film

In an exciting development, Bollywood star Bobby Deol has joined the cast of ‘Thalapathy 69’, Vijay’s final movie. This comes at a time when the ‘Animal’ actor is awaiting the release of ‘Kanguva’, his maiden Tamil film. ‘Thalapathy 69’ is a political thriller from H Vinoth, the director of ‘Valimai’ and ‘Nerkonda Paarvai’

Bobby Deol To Star Alongside Vijay In ‘Thalapathy 69’

Bobby Deol recently won the IIFA Award for ‘Best Actor In A Negative Role’ for his work in ‘Animal’ and this created a great deal of buzz in the industry. Here is some more brilliant news for his ardent fans. He has joined the cast of Vijay Thalapathy 69.

On Tuesday, October 1, the makers welcomed him with to the team and shared a poster of him in a stylish avatar.

“100% official now, Super happy & excited to announce that
@thedeol joins #Thalapathy69 cast #Thalapathy69CastReveal #Thalapathy @actorvijaysir #HVinoth @anirudhofficial @Jagadishbliss@LohithNK01,” read the post.

This announcement comes at a time when with Bobby is awaiting the release of Kanguva , his first Tamil film. The actioner is directed by Siva and stars  Suriya in the lead. It features Disha Patani as the leading lady and marks her Tamil debut. Kanguva is set to open i  theatres on November 14.

Filed under

Bobby Deol Thalapathy 69 Vijay

