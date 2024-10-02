‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

The film Thalapathy 69, will be directed by H. Vinoth. The filming is expected to begin in early October. It will go on floors in 2025.

Fans will soon see popular actress Pooja Hegde romance Thalapathy Vijay on the big screen again! Yes, both Pooja and Vijay are reuniting for their upcoming film ‘Thalapathy 69’, currently one of the most anticipated films in the Tamil cinema world.

The production house KVN Productions confirmed Pooja’s involvement with a post on X.

“Bringing the stunning duo back to the big screen once again. We know you’ve already cracked it, but officially… Welcome onboard @hegdepooja.”

About the Film

The film Thalapathy 69, will be directed by H. Vinoth. The filming is expected to begin in early October. It will go on floors in 2025. It is produced by Venkat K Narayana of KVN Productions and co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy and Lohith NK.

And guess who’s the Villain? It’s ‘Lord’ Bobby Deol, as his fans calls him. This is his second Tamil film after Suriya’s Kanguva, which will release on November 14.

It is expected to be a political thriller. The film’s music will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who has previously worked with Vijay on hits like Kaththi, Master, and Leo.

Vijay In Politics

And rumours are buzzing around that, it is going to be Vijay’s final film before he fully steps into politics.

In February, Vijay made a solid entry into politics by launching his political party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam. Vijay declared that his party would enter the electoral fray in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

This collaboration of Pooja and Vijay marks their second collaboration after the 2022 movie ‘Beast.’

