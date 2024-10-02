Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

The film Thalapathy 69, will be directed by H. Vinoth. The filming is expected to begin in early October. It will go on floors in 2025.

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

Fans will soon see popular actress Pooja Hegde romance Thalapathy Vijay on the big screen again! Yes, both Pooja and Vijay are reuniting for their upcoming film ‘Thalapathy 69’, currently one of the most anticipated films in the Tamil cinema world.

The production house KVN Productions confirmed Pooja’s involvement with a post on X.

“Bringing the stunning duo back to the big screen once again. We know you’ve already cracked it, but officially… Welcome onboard @hegdepooja.”

About the Film

The film Thalapathy 69, will be directed by H. Vinoth. The filming is expected to begin in early October. It will go on floors in 2025. It is produced by Venkat K Narayana of KVN Productions and co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy and Lohith NK. 

And guess who’s the Villain? It’s ‘Lord’ Bobby Deol, as his fans calls him. This is his second Tamil film after Suriya’s Kanguva, which will release on November 14.

It is expected to be a political thriller.  The film’s music will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who has previously worked with Vijay on hits like Kaththi, Master, and Leo.

Vijay In Politics

And rumours are buzzing around that, it is going to be Vijay’s final film before he fully steps into politics. 

In February, Vijay made a solid entry into politics by launching his political party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam. Vijay declared that his party would enter the electoral fray in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

This collaboration of Pooja and Vijay marks their second collaboration after the 2022 movie ‘Beast.’

ALSO READ: ‘Thalapathy 69’: Bobby Deol Joins The Cast Of Vijay’s Last Film

Filed under

Entertainment POOJA HEDGE Thalapathy Vijay

Also Read

K’nataka CM Siddaramaiah Makes A Party Worker Holding India Flag To Remove His Shoe | WATCH

K’nataka CM Siddaramaiah Makes A Party Worker Holding India Flag To Remove His Shoe |...

MEA Reacts To Iran-Israel Conflict, Says ‘Deeply concerned’

MEA Reacts To Iran-Israel Conflict, Says ‘Deeply concerned’

Chennai Air Show 2024:Timing And Key Attractions

Chennai Air Show 2024:Timing And Key Attractions

Israel Likely To Attack Iran’s Oil Network After Tehran’s Missile Attack

Israel Likely To Attack Iran’s Oil Network After Tehran’s Missile Attack

Kumaraswamy Accuses Karnataka Govt Of Misusing Officials

Kumaraswamy Accuses Karnataka Govt Of Misusing Officials

Entertainment

What Made Daniel Day-Lewis Come Out Of Retirement After Seven Years?

What Made Daniel Day-Lewis Come Out Of Retirement After Seven Years?

New Accusations Reveal Diddy Sexually Assaulted A Nine-Year-Old, Drugged Victims With Horse Tranquilizer

New Accusations Reveal Diddy Sexually Assaulted A Nine-Year-Old, Drugged Victims With Horse Tranquilizer

Coldplay Concert Ticket Scam: Were Bots Used To Manipulate Online Prices? | Everything Decoded | NewsX Exclusive

Coldplay Concert Ticket Scam: Were Bots Used To Manipulate Online Prices? | Everything Decoded |

‘There Was No Food To Eat, No Place To Sleep…’: Mithun Chakraborty Shares His Struggling Days Of Career

‘There Was No Food To Eat, No Place To Sleep…’: Mithun Chakraborty Shares His Struggling

Zakir Hussain, Bela Fleck, Edgar Meye Are Coming To India For New Tour- Check Schedule Here!

Zakir Hussain, Bela Fleck, Edgar Meye Are Coming To India For New Tour- Check Schedule

Lifestyle

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox