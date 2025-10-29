LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
icc odi rankings 2025 business news amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news russian spy Chani Nattan amazon icc odi rankings 2025 business news amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news russian spy Chani Nattan amazon icc odi rankings 2025 business news amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news russian spy Chani Nattan amazon icc odi rankings 2025 business news amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news russian spy Chani Nattan amazon
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
icc odi rankings 2025 business news amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news russian spy Chani Nattan amazon icc odi rankings 2025 business news amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news russian spy Chani Nattan amazon icc odi rankings 2025 business news amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news russian spy Chani Nattan amazon icc odi rankings 2025 business news amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Bangladesh news russian spy Chani Nattan amazon
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Thamma: Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Hits ₹100 Crore Mark at Box Office in 8 Days

Thamma: Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Hits ₹100 Crore Mark at Box Office in 8 Days

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s latest film Thamma has entered the ₹100 crore club within just eight days of its release. The film’s strong storyline, chemistry between the lead pair, and positive word of mouth have fueled its impressive box office run. With growing audience appreciation and steady collections, Thamma continues to dominate theatres nationwide, marking one of the biggest hits of 2025.

Thamma: Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Hits ₹100 Crore Mark at Box Office in 8 Days

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: October 29, 2025 14:04:33 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Thamma: Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Hits ₹100 Crore Mark at Box Office in 8 Days

Strong Box Office Start

“Thamma,” featuring stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna has smashed Box Office records. Released on Diwali, October 21, 2025, the movie spiraled past ₹100 crores in just 8 days and proved to be an overwhelming vote of confidence from audiences and superb word of mouth. The movie is one of the best Hindi films in Bollywood for 2025. 

Earnings by Day

“Thamma” garnered ₹25.1 crores net collection on its first day, which is a solid opening in India. We saw different collection figures on days two, three, and four – ₹18.5 crores, ₹12.5 crores, and ₹10 crores respectively. The weekend collection was also good – Saturday yielded ₹13.5 crores while Sunday yielded ₹13 crores. By the end of its eighth day in India, the gross collection was around ₹97.25 crores, and a final jump above ₹100 crores was around the corner.

Global Success

The film is not just successful in India. “Thamma” has had good success in other countries as well, grossing approximately ₹13.2 crore (around $1.5 million) worldwide. “Thamma” has grossed around ₹129 crore worldwide, with good domestic and international numbers to show for it. This is a good start for the producers and artists involved in the project.

Why Audiences Are Enjoying Their Experience at “Thamma”

“Thamma” is being praised for blending two genres – romantic comedies and horror. These two genres are distinct to Bollywood films. Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna have been commended for their performances. The film is being directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Maddock Films. The film provides a fresh story that is fun and entertaining to many audiences across age groups.

What’s Next for “Thamma”?

With the movie crossing the ₹100 crore mark within a week after its release, the film continues to attract viewers. Critics have been expecting Thamma to curb its box office run over the next few weeks with the expectation of even higher receipts. The success of this movie would merely add to the growing list of success on the part of its lead actors in the year of 2025.

This article is based on box office reports and industry estimates available at the time of writing. Official figures may vary slightly as final data from trade analysts and production houses are released.

First published on: Oct 29, 2025 2:04 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Ayushmann KhurranaBollywood box office 2025latest Bollywood hitrashmika mandannaThamma 100 croreThamma box officeThamma day 8 collectionThamma earningsThamma movie collectionThamma movie review

RELATED News

Is Enrique Iglesias Collaborating With Shah Rukh Khan? Here Is What We Know

Emraan Hashmi Defends Haq, Calls It a Women-Centric Film Without Religious Agenda

Who Is Alba Baptista? Chris Evans’ Wife and Rising Star Who Just Welcomed Baby Girl Alma

Bomb Scare At Rajinikanth And Dhanush’s Chennai Homes, Turns Out to Be False Alarm- Details Inside!

‘Please Don’t Make Us Do That’: Has Animal Star Rashmika Mandanna Indirectly Extended Support To Deepika Padukone Amid 8-Hour Shifts Row?

LATEST NEWS

Viral Video Shows Tejashwi Yadav Throwing Bottle From Helicopter, Internet Outraged

J&K LG Manoj Sinha’s Grandnephew’s Suicide Note Claims He Was Haunted By Spirits, Told To Kill His Family Or Himself

Lucknow Shocker: Wife Kills Husband With Help Of Her Lover, Made Him Press Trigger, Here’s What We Know

IND vs AUS T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs Australia 1st T20 match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop, Online From Manuka Oval Ground

Cyclone Montha: Hyderabad Streets Flooded, Heavy Rainfall Wreaks Havoc Across Telangana

Thamma: Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Hits ₹100 Crore Mark at Box Office in 8 Days

Thane Youth Catches Traffic Cops Riding Helmetless Scooty With Broken Number Plate, Watch

Rohit Sharma Makes History As Oldest No. 1 ODI Batter, Dethrones Shubman Gill

Gallery Dotwalk Showcases the Artistic Journey of A. A. Raiba

Nepal Helicopter Crash: Chopper Crash-Lands In Mount Everest Region, Pilot Escapes Death, Watch Video

Thamma: Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Hits ₹100 Crore Mark at Box Office in 8 Days

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Thamma: Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Hits ₹100 Crore Mark at Box Office in 8 Days

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Thamma: Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Hits ₹100 Crore Mark at Box Office in 8 Days
Thamma: Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Hits ₹100 Crore Mark at Box Office in 8 Days
Thamma: Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Hits ₹100 Crore Mark at Box Office in 8 Days
Thamma: Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Hits ₹100 Crore Mark at Box Office in 8 Days

QUICK LINKS