Thamma: Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Hits ₹100 Crore Mark at Box Office in 8 Days

Strong Box Office Start

“Thamma,” featuring stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna has smashed Box Office records. Released on Diwali, October 21, 2025, the movie spiraled past ₹100 crores in just 8 days and proved to be an overwhelming vote of confidence from audiences and superb word of mouth. The movie is one of the best Hindi films in Bollywood for 2025.

Earnings by Day

“Thamma” garnered ₹25.1 crores net collection on its first day, which is a solid opening in India. We saw different collection figures on days two, three, and four – ₹18.5 crores, ₹12.5 crores, and ₹10 crores respectively. The weekend collection was also good – Saturday yielded ₹13.5 crores while Sunday yielded ₹13 crores. By the end of its eighth day in India, the gross collection was around ₹97.25 crores, and a final jump above ₹100 crores was around the corner.

Global Success

The film is not just successful in India. “Thamma” has had good success in other countries as well, grossing approximately ₹13.2 crore (around $1.5 million) worldwide. “Thamma” has grossed around ₹129 crore worldwide, with good domestic and international numbers to show for it. This is a good start for the producers and artists involved in the project.

Why Audiences Are Enjoying Their Experience at “Thamma”

“Thamma” is being praised for blending two genres – romantic comedies and horror. These two genres are distinct to Bollywood films. Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna have been commended for their performances. The film is being directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Maddock Films. The film provides a fresh story that is fun and entertaining to many audiences across age groups.

What’s Next for “Thamma”?

With the movie crossing the ₹100 crore mark within a week after its release, the film continues to attract viewers. Critics have been expecting Thamma to curb its box office run over the next few weeks with the expectation of even higher receipts. The success of this movie would merely add to the growing list of success on the part of its lead actors in the year of 2025.

This article is based on box office reports and industry estimates available at the time of writing. Official figures may vary slightly as final data from trade analysts and production houses are released.