Thamma Teaser: Aneet Padda Replaces Kiara Advani As Shakti Shalini, Fans Recall ‘Saiyaara’ Magic

The much-anticipated casting of Maddock Films’ new installment in its Horror-Comedy Universe, Shakti Shalini, has been officially finalized: breakout star Aneet Padda has been confirmed for the titular role, filling the shoes of previously speculated Kiara Advani. The big announcement was cleverly and covertly done through a teaser attached at the end of credits of the newly released film, Thamma.

The internet is now ablaze, with the fans of both the actress and the franchise rejoicing at her entry into the world of the supernatural. After the blockbuster success of her debut, Saiyaara, Padda’s new role marks a change of genre for her and a big leap in her career. The film will be released on December 24, 2026.

Maddock Universe Casting Dynamics

This formally ends the suspense about her casting as Shakti Shalini’s lead after all speculations that began when Kiara Advani reportedly walked out of the project due to scheduling issues. Padda’s easy transfer to a lead role in the universe of a huge film testifies to the faith the production house has in her star quality. Without fail, fans began comparing it to her future 2025 blowing.

Comments are piling up on social media like, “Now after Saiyaara, she has a lot of pressure on herself. Let’s see whether she makes it,” and “The protector. The destroyer. The MOTHER OF ALL.” The resonance with which the audience reacts underlines the heavy investiture into her post-Saiyaara career line. Cryptic images within the teaser show a woman referenced as “The Protector. The Destroyer. The Mother of All” and have heightened the expectancy.

The ‘Thamma’ Teaser Strategy

The teaser for Shakti Shalini has been smartly chosen to be released during the theatrical run of Thamma, thus helping build the interlinked Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe, which already has hits like Stree and Bhediya.







This announcement has a lot more weight with the Aneet Padda induction compared to a tweet or social media post. Shifting the Christmas 2026 release date is also a tactical move to take advantage of the holiday box office, hence banking heavily on the novice actor’s ability to carry a large-scale franchise film. Padda’s confirmed call would inject an unabashedly youthful vibe into the already successful horror-comedy formula.

Also Read: Thamma X Review: Rashmika Mandanna And Ayushmann Khurrana Light Up Screens With A Crowd-Pleasing, Perfect Diwali Entertainer!