‘That’s Not How Music Works…Don’t Overthink These Things’: Shaan Reacts To AR Rahman’s Communal Bias Claim About ‘Not Getting Work’ Remark

Singer Shaan has given his reaction to AR Rahman’s latest comments about his scarcity of work and also hinted at a possible communal angle in the industry. He urged everyone not to make such wrongful assumptions. Speaking to the press, Shaan strongly asserted that music bees do not work along religious lines and that mostly artist choice is a thing of creativity. He pointed out that even big names can be in a lull period of less demand, and that it is no big deal personally. Shaan believes that the major factors determining music’s fate are the quality and consistency rather than the speculations regarding bias or the politics of the industry.

What Did Shaan Say Regarding AR Rahman’s Communal Bias Claim About ‘Not Getting Work’ Remark?

Shaan took the opportunity to share personally. Singing has been his profession throughout but still he has to face non-working periods like any other professional. Still, he thinks this is a natural occurrence in the arts where every composer and producer has their own likes and dislikes. He stated that if there were any discrimination based on religion in the field of music, many famous minority artists and their communities would not have had a long photo with success. He has declared merit as more important than perception and continued that the focus should be on ‘doing good work and making good music’, instead of getting involved in assumptions that only lead to unnecessary controversies.

AR Rahman’s Communal Bias Claim About ‘Not Getting Work’ Remark

Shaan further elaborated that the choice of a vocalist is wholly governed by the emotional and technical needs of a particular song. He pointed out that creative decisions are subjective and there will always be differences in opinions. Artists should not fret over such things but rather acknowledge that every project is formed by a particular vision. On the other hand, in an openhearted conversation with BBC Asian Network, AR Rahman had looked back at the industry’s past, indicating that the power has shifted and the non creative factors have come to dominate the scene. Although Rahman was implying that the situation could be at times quite communal, he still made it clear that it is not always straightforward but rather often taken as indirect.

Also Read: ‘Very Difficult For A Tamil Person To…’ AR Rahman’s Communal Bias Remark Sparks Debate As Musician Opens Up About Prejudice In Bollywood