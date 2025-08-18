The Bengal Files PC Turns Heated: Pallavi Joshi, Vivek Agnihotri Slam WB Govt, Call It An “Assault On Democracy”

At the press conference of The Bengal Files, the makers — Pallavi Joshi and director Vivek Agnihotri — strongly criticised the West Bengal government, alleging that their trailer launch was deliberately stopped due to “political pressure.”

Pallavi Joshi, who is also one of the producers, said the film is the third part of their “trilogy on democracy,” after The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files.

“This is the right to life — the most pertinent subject. We did extensive research on this subject and Bengal is still witnessing violence, like the recent Murshidabad attack. We made this film for the people of Bharat. It speaks on the Noakhali riots as well as the present-day riots,” she said.

She described the disruption of the trailer launch as “unconstitutional,” adding “There was major chaos. I was uncomfortable too but we managed. This is not just a movie, this is an assault on democracy. The government is failing to protect women and the people of Bengal. Voices of the ordinary are being crushed. The state government has proved our theme right.”

Vivek Agnihotri highlighted the research and hurdles faced during the making of the film: “It took us five years to research this film. We started in 2020, interviewed survivors, and compiled 18,000 pages of research summaries. No one has ever done such extensive work. The CBFC had many questions, but we answered with facts and documentaries. This film has no cuts, no modifications.”

Agnihotri further said the film has been screened in the US, including Capitol Hill, and received a houseful response. However, in Bengal, they faced multiple FIRs allegedly lodged by TMC members.

“The trailer launch was stopped on August 16 because of political pressure. We had all the permissions, yet the police suddenly demanded KMC clearance. Even the hotel manager ran away when questions were asked. Democracy is dead in Bengal. They don’t want us to speak about the pride of Bengal, the renaissance, or the truth of what we lost. Instead of inviting us, FIRs are being filed.”

He announced that The Bengal Files is scheduled for release on September 5, calling it a “direct action film” and a “crucial document of history and democracy.”

