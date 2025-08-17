The Bengal Files: Release Date, Trailer Launch, Cast REVEALED

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is all set to bring thrills to the theaters with her upcoming movie The Bengal Files. The movie has already created a buzz after the official trailer launch of his film, which was disrupted at the last moment at a Five Star hotel in Kolkata.

What Happened at Trailer Launch in Kolkata?

The official trailer launch event of filmmaker Vikvek Agnihotri’s ‘The Bengal Files’ was held at a five-star hotel in Kolkata. Which later got disrupted as Vivek alleges that all the screens in the hall were put up, a huge contingent of Kolkata police was deployed at the hotel premises, and not only this, their laptops were to be used for screening, were also seized by the police.

The Bengal Files- Release Date

The Bengal Files is the third installment in Agnihotri’s ‘Files Trilogy’, including The Kashmir Files and The Tashkent Files. The movie is set to be released on 5 September 2025. This movie is said to be the ‘Boldest Film Ever’ in the political drama category. Fans can’t keep themselves calm to see another bone-chilling movie by Vivek Agnihotri. The Bengal Films is scheduled to be released on the occasion of Teacher’s Day as well.

The Bengal Files- Cast

The Bengal Files promises an epic star cast, featuring Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, Simrat Kaur, Saswata Chatterjee, Namashi Chakraborty, Rajesh Khera, Puneet Issar, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sourav Das, and Mohan Kapur.

The Bengal Files- Trailer Launch

The makers of The Bengal Files unveiled its chilling trailer on 16 September 2025 on Zee Studios’ official channel. The 3-minute-long trailer offers a gripping glimpse into the film.” The story is based on the 1946 Great Calcutta killings and the 1946 Noakhali riots. The Bengal Files is going to show the real incidents of communal violence that erupted in Bengal.