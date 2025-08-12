LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > The Celebrity A-List: Who's Wearing The Most Jaw-Dropping Engagement Rings In 2025?

The Celebrity A-List: Who’s Wearing The Most Jaw-Dropping Engagement Rings In 2025?

Discover the 7 most expensive celebrity engagement rings in 2025, including Georgina Rodríguez’s stunning $5–27 million diamond from Cristiano Ronaldo. From Mariah Carey’s diva-level bling to Beyoncé’s royal sparkle, these rings are more than jewelry they’re legendary statements of love and luxury.

Discover the 7 most expensive celebrity engagement rings in 2025
Discover the 7 most expensive celebrity engagement rings in 2025

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 12, 2025 15:30:28 IST

Celeb engagement rings aren’t just shiny rocks  they’re straight-up statements. Like, “Yeah, I’m in love,  and also rich enough to make your jaw drop.” If you thought your partner’s ring was a big deal, wait till you see these.

7 of the most outrageously expensive celeb engagement rings as of 2025

1. Georgina Rodríguez — Somewhere Between $5 Million and $27 Million

Yep, Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t mess around. He gifted Georgina a massive oval-cut diamond that’s basically screaming “holy crap” in size and clarity. Experts argue the diamond weighs anywhere between 35 and 45 carats, and depending on who you ask, the ring’s value could be anywhere from five million to twenty-seven million dollars. Insane, right? This ring isn’t just a rock; it’s a statement of power and style.

2. Mariah Carey — $10 Million

Mariah’s ring from James Packer is like the diva’s dream come true — a 35-carat emerald-cut diamond that looks like it could light up an entire room. Worth a cool 10 million bucks, this ring screams “I’m here, and I’m fabulous.”

3. Elizabeth Taylor — $8.8 Million

Elizabeth Taylor’s legendary Krupp diamond is basically a royal heirloom that makes everyone else’s rings look like costume jewelry. This 33-carat Asscher-cut diamond sold for $8.8 million at auction, and it’s still the stuff of legend.

4. Kim Kardashian — Up to $8 Million

Kim’s got a serious ring game. Kanye West gave her a 20-carat emerald-cut diamond worth about $8 million. Before that, she had a 15-carat cushion-cut that was worth $4.5 million. Basically, she’s got enough sparkle to blind you from a mile away.

5. Beyoncé — $5 Million

Jay-Z gave Queen B an 18-carat emerald-cut diamond that basically screams royalty. Designed by Lorraine Schwartz, this ring is the kind of thing that could literally stop traffic—and it’s worth around $5 million.

6. Jennifer Lopez — $5 to $7 Million

J.Lo’s green diamond from Ben Affleck is one of those rare, jaw-dropping gems. It’s 8.5 carats of pure “wow,” valued between $5 and $7 million. Plus, she’s also rocked a blue diamond from Marc Anthony worth about $4 million. Subtlety isn’t her thing, and honestly, we love it.

7. Paris Hilton — $4.7 Million

Paris Hilton’s 24-carat emerald-cut diamond from Paris Latsis is basically a fairy tale on her finger. Worth nearly $5 million, it’s the ultimate “pop princess” ring that screams glitz and glam.

Why Do These Rings Matter So Much?

It’s not just about the cash. These rings tell stories of big love, big gestures, and sometimes, big egos. The price tags come from massive diamonds, insane clarity, and the world-famous designers behind them. But what really makes these rings priceless is the moments they mark those epic “will you marry me?” memories.

So yeah, next time you catch yourself admiring your own ring, remember: some people play in a whole different league. And honestly? That’s pretty damn fun to imagine.

Also Read: That Ring On Georgina Rodríguez’s Hand? A Million-Dollar Emerald-Cut Sparkler Steals The Show

Tags: celebrity engagement ringsmost expensive rings 2025

