The Fantastic Four: First Steps X Fan Reviews, A Cosmic Hit Or Miss?

Has Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps cracked the cosmic code? X buzzes with awe over its retro-futuristic visuals and tight-knit cast, with Vanessa Kirby’s Sue Storm stealing hearts. Yet, whispers of a rushed plot and pacing hiccups linger. Dive into the mystery, will this reboot redefine the MCU?

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: July 25, 2025 11:39:00 IST

Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps is in theatres now, released on July 25, 2025. the film has ignited X with passionate fan reactions, praising its vibrant retro-futurism and heartfelt family dynamics. Directed by Matt Shakman, this MCU reboot delivers a visually stunning, emotionally resonant adventure that fans call a return to Marvel’s glory days. Here’s why X users are buzzing about this cosmic spectacle.

Fantastic Four: Visual Spectacle Steals the Show

Fans are raving about the film’s breathtaking visuals, likening space scenes to Interstellar and Star Wars. The retro-futuristic aesthetic, with flying cars and vintage-tech charm, creates a “cartoon come to life” vibe. Julia Garner’s Silver Surfer and Ralph Ineson’s “terrifying” Galactus has stole the show, blowing the mind of audience. “The visuals are SURREAL! A must-see in IMAX,” one X user gushed, echoing widespread praise for the film’s immersive world-building.



Cast Chemistry Sparks Joy Among Fans

The family dynamic shines, with fans applauding the cast’s synergy. Vanessa Kirby’s Sue Storm has made a separate fandom on X, with users commenting ,”Vanessa Kirby, congratulations. You have been added to my elite club of Marvel women who I would take a bullet for.”



Pedro Pascal’s Reed Richards adds gravitas, while Joseph Quinn’s Johnny brings humor and heart. Ebon Moss-Bachrach’s CGI-enhanced Thing delivers emotional depth, though some note his limited screen time. “The four truly convey unity and affection,” a fan on X shared, highlighting the heartfelt banter that grounds the cosmic stakes. However, some critique Joseph Quinn’s casting, calling it a “miss.”



Fantastic Four: Plot and Pacing Divide Opinions

While the “Galactus Trilogy” arc thrills comic fans, some find the plot “rushed” with “plot holes.” The focus on Sue and Reed’s unborn child, Franklin, adds emotional weight but weighs down pacing for others. Critics note a lack of suspense, with the film feeling like a “warm-up” for future MCU entries. Fans call it a “triumph” for its sincerity and social commentary, with one X post declaring it “the best MCU film since Endgame.” But X is filled with negative reviews also with tweets like, “nothing more than a lazy cash grab by Marvel.”



Also Read: Maareesan Review: Fahadh Faasil’s Movie Leaves Kamal Haasan ‘Laughing, Thinking, And Admiring’

