The Script Is The Best Script I’ve Ever Read: Tom Holland Gives His Flowers To THIS Oscar-Winning Director

Tom Holland can’t stop raving about Christopher Nolan’s take on The Odyssey, and honestly, can you blame him? The guy just finished filming with Nolan, he’s about to suit up as Spider-Man again, and here he is, practically glowing over the whole thing.

Holland steps into the role of Telemachus for Nolan’s epic adaptation of Homer’s classic, and the cast list reads like a fever dream: Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, and Jon Bernthal.

Tom Holland: The script is the best script I’ve ever read

He straight-up told France 24, “The script is the best I’ve ever read.” That’s not your average throwaway line he’s been in some heavy-hitters, so that actually means something.

Talking about working with Nolan, Holland said the director is “a real collaborator.” He’s got a vision, sure, but apparently, he’s not some dictator on set where actors can actually toss out ideas, mess around with their characters, and it doesn’t turn into a power struggle.

Why Tom Holland Says The Odyssey Was His “Job of a Lifetime”

For the record, Tom Holland’s been hyping up this project for a while. Back in July, chatting with GQ, he called the whole thing “the job of a lifetime.”

The actor didn’t hold back: “Best experience I’ve had on a film set. Incredible. It was exciting. It was different. And I think the movie is going to be unlike anything we’ve ever seen.” There’s real energy in how he talks about it, like he’s seen something we haven’t and now he’s just waiting for the rest of us to catch up.

He also threw in some genuine respect for Nolan and producer Emma Thomas. “I’ve never seen anyone work like they do. There’s a reason they’re the best in the business. Getting to watch that up close, be part of the process, and learn from a master, that’s been the best experience I’ve ever had.”

Mark your calendar: The Odyssey drops July 17, 2026. Homer’s story of Odysseus’s insane journey home after the Trojan War is about to get the Nolan treatment, and judging by Holland’s reaction, it’s going to be something else.

