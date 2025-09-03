LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 Releasing Today: Lady Gaga Joins The Show As Rosaline Rotwood, Who is She?

Lady Gaga joins Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 as Rosaline Rotwood, a mysterious new character whose role remains undisclosed. The Netflix series returns on September 3, 2025, with four episodes, featuring new cast members alongside Jenna Ortega.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 3, 2025 04:25:57 IST

Lady Gaga has officially joined the cast of Wednesday Season 2 Part 2, and fans are eager to see her new character. The makers confirmed that Gaga will play Rosaline Rotwood, but details about her role remain a mystery.

The announcement created excitement among viewers, who now speculate about her character’s connection to Wednesday Addams. The mystery around Rosaline has already generated multiple discussions on social media, with fans trying to decode hints from promotional material. Gaga’s entry marks one of the biggest highlights of the upcoming episodes.

Who Is Rosaline Rotwood?

In her first look, Lady Gaga appeared in an all-white or silver costume with whitish-blonde hair, catching fans’ attention immediately. The Thing sitting on Rosaline’s shoulder sparked curiosity online. Earlier reports suggested Rosaline might be a teacher at Nevermore Academy, but Jenna Ortega, who plays Wednesday, denied the claim.

Several fan theories now suggest Rosaline may share a connection with Wednesday’s family. Many viewers noted that Rosaline’s appearance reminded them of Goody Adams, while the presence of Thing raised further questions about her role.

Jenna Ortega and Tim Burton Praise Gaga

Lady Gaga will not only act in the show but will also release a new song for Wednesday Season 2 Part 2. Speaking about the collaboration, Jenna Ortega said, “If you’re into Wednesday, if you’re into Lady Gaga, you should be very excited to see her in Part 2 — it really works. She’s unbelievable. She’s one of the few, rare instances of someone who is so clearly doing what they’re meant to be doing. Just being able to watch her and take her in is a surreal experience.”

Tim Burton Shares His Experience Working with Gaga

Director and executive producer Tim Burton also praised Gaga’s performance in the show. He said, “I’ve been a fan of her work for a long time. She makes great music, and she’s a great actress, so for me it was very easy. She’s a real artist, and I’m grateful for what she contributed to the show.” His comments added to the growing anticipation among fans, who are waiting to see how Rosaline Rotwood fits into the story of Wednesday.

When and Where To Watch? 

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 will premiere on Netflix on September 3, 2025, at 3 AM ET. In India, the new episodes will release on Netflix between 12:30 PM and 1:30 PM.

The second part will feature four episodes in total. Apart from Lady Gaga, the season introduces new cast members including Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Frances O’Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, and Joonas Suotamo. With a mix of returning and new characters, the season promises to add fresh twists to the story.

