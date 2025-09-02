LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > SRK's Daughter Suhana Khan bought A Land For Rs 12.91 Cr In Alibaug But Now She Has Landed In Legal Trouble- Here's Why!

Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, is under scrutiny for her Alibaug land deal. Authorities are probing whether the 1.5-acre farmland purchase followed Maharashtra’s strict agricultural land laws, raising questions over permissions, farmer eligibility, and documentation

Suhana Khan’s Alibaug land deal sparks legal probe (Pc: Instagram)
Suhana Khan’s Alibaug land deal sparks legal probe (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: September 2, 2025 15:12:46 IST

Suhana Khan, the daughter of the megastar, Shah Rukh Khan, has been reportedly landed herself in a legal conundrum concerning her latest land purchase in Alibaug, Maharashtra. The scandal has centred on acquiring a 1.5-acre piece of land in Thal village which was estimated to have cost approximately around Rs 12.91 crore.

The authorities are looking into the deal after it was reported that land initially meant by the government to be used by farmers had been bought without the necessary permissions and due documentation. It is not the first property linked to the Khan family to be questioned in the Alibaug region, and a similar problem had occurred in 2018, concerning an income tax investigation of a farmhouse belonging to a company with family connections.

Agricultural Land Legality

The gist of the legal problem is in the nature of the land per. The land laws in Maharashtra are quite rigid in the way agricultural plots are sold and transferred. These acts are meant to safeguard the farmers and guard against the conversion of farmlands to non-agricultural use without due clearance by the government. 

The deal, which was completed in May 2023, purportedly saw Suhana Khan noted as a farmer in the registration documents, something that has raised eyebrows among officials. The authorities have asked the Alibaug Tehsildar to give an unbiased report on the issue and make a decision on the next step.

Suhana Property and Paperwork

This house was sold online to all three sisters who inherited it after the demise of their parents. According to the documents, Suhana paid a stamp duty amounting to Rs 77.46 lakh to transact. Even the plot is registered in the name of the company, Deja Vu Farm Pvt. Ltd., which is reportedly associated with her family as well.

The current investigation will seek to determine the authenticity of all documents, including the official classification of the land and the permits (had they been granted) related to the land. The results of this investigation will dictate the legality of the purchase and can bear serious consequences regarding the future of the property.

