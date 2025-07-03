The Traitors: The Mind Behind The Game’s Deadliest Moves, Purav Jha

Purav Jha, was the first to be made a traitor in the show, along with Elnaaz Norouzi and Raj Kundra. The aim of the traitors was to kill of one person from Team Innocents at night in the secret tower and also make money by doing other tasks, some at night but some in broad daylight. As the game moved along, Apoorva Makhija was the first to catch a traitor (Raj Kundra) that too in just the second episode, that episode was owned by her because of her observation skills. But since that episode Purav Jha has been on his toes and has played some amazing moves as a traitor.

Let us look at his journey from episode 1-9.

The Traitors: Just The Beginning

In the first episode, after the traitors had been chosen, Purav tried to maintain a low profile, but he did that so strategically that no one suspected him even once.

The early episodes focused mainly on the traitor’s coordination for the murders, and they came up with that one name and also on the ability to arouse suspicion during the “Circle of Shaq.” Raj Kundra was the first traitor to be voted out, increasing pressure on Purav and Elnaaz to maintain their covers.

The Traitors: Manipulation Power

As the game carried on, Purav was involved in swaying the votes to eliminate many from Team Innocents, including many strong participants – Maheep Kapoor, Ashish Vidyarthi and Raftaar. He also smartly poisoned Sufi in one of his secret missions, which he did in broad daylight, and the way he threw Sufi’s photo frame in the fountain was the highlight of that episode.

But the turning point was when he voted out his fellow traitor, Elnaaz. This left him being the sole traitor. But according to the rules of the game, when only one traitor is left, they have to blackmail one of the innocents to join the traitors and if they do not, they will be killed immediately.

Harsh was blackmailed and had no option but to join him. But, from the day he became a traitor, all eyes were on him, almost everyone suspected that he was one of the traitors.

The Traitors: Deception And Survival

With only one traitor left, Purav intensified his psychological gameplay, exploiting divisions among innocents and leveraging trust where ever possible.

In one of the games of trust, Apoorva got a dagger, where the votes given by a person would be counted as two, which she was to give to her most trusted person. To top it up, Apoorva handed the dagger to Purav, which gave him another chance to remove any obstacle in his course.

In episode 9, it was seen that Purav used his advantage by voting for harsh, which added two votes in his pot.

The Traitor: The Grand Finale The Traitor: The Grand Finale

Episode 10 which shall be released today, will eventually reveal who won- The Traitors or The Innocents.

ALSO READ: The Traitor’s India Controversial Player Sufi Motiwala’s Double Life: The Sass, the Smarts, And The Shock Exit