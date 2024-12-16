The White Lotus Drops Season 3 Teaser: Release Date, Streaming Options, And More

The White Lotus returns with its third season, transporting viewers to an exclusive Thai resort for a week of intrigue, satire, and unexpected twists. Premiering February 16 on HBO and Max, the series promises a provocative exploration of death, spirituality, and human desires.

The highly anticipated third season of The White Lotus, created by Mike White, is set to return with a new destination and theme. The Thailand-set season premieres on February 16 at 9 p.m. on HBO and will also be available to stream on Max.

HBO Teases a Provocative Theme

“Seeking peace can be a trip,” HBO remarked in the teaser trailer, hinting at the season’s complex narrative. The trailer features a voiceover stating, “Everyone runs from pain towards pleasure. But they get there only to find more pain.”

While the first season explored themes of wealth and privilege and the second delved into sexuality, the third season promises a satirical take on death, eastern religion, and spirituality. Creator Mike White has described it as a “funny and satirical look at death and eastern spirituality.”

The White Lotus Plot Overview

The official logline describes the season as a “social satire set at an exclusive Thai resort, following the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week.”

A Star-Studded Ensemble Cast

The new season introduces a sprawling cast of characters, including returning star Natasha Rothwell, reprising her role as Belinda Lindsey, the spa manager from season one. Other notable cast members include:

Carrie Coon

Scott Glenn

Walton Goggins, who shared that receiving the offer “brought him to tears”

Leslie Bibb

Michelle Monaghan

Parker Posey

BLACKPINK’s Lisa Manobal

Dom Hetrakul

Jason Isaacs

Tayme Thapthimthong

Sarah Catherine Hook

Sam Nivola

Patrick Schwarzenegger

Aimee Lou Wood

Nicholas Duvernay

Francesca Corney

Arnas Fedaravičius

Christian Friedel

Morgana O’Reilly

Lek Patravadi

Shalini Peiris

The White Lotus Creative Leadership

The White Lotus continues to be helmed by its creator, writer, and director, Mike White. He also serves as an executive producer alongside David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

With its sharp social commentary, compelling characters, and fresh thematic exploration, the third season of The White Lotus is poised to be another captivating chapter in the acclaimed series.

