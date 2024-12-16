The White Lotus New Trailer: What Role Will BLACKPINK’s Lisa Play In Season 3?

Lisa’s addition to the cast is part of a lineup featuring both fresh and familiar faces. The season will also include Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, and others.

HBO has released the highly-anticipated debut trailer for Season 3 of the Emmy-winning series The White Lotus. This season introduces a mostly new cast and takes viewers to a stunning new location.

Following the first two seasons set in Hawaii and Italy, the show’s latest chapter transports audiences to Thailand for another gripping tale filled with romance, mystery, and murder. The trailer offers a glimpse of the breathtaking setting and the diverse, eccentric characters whose lives will be upended during their stay at the luxurious resort.

The White Lotus Belinda’s Return and New Characters

The trailer also answers a major question about Natasha Rothwell’s Belinda, a fan-favorite character from Season 1. Seeking personal and professional growth,

Belinda has relocated to Thailand as part of a transfer stay at a sister hotel. Her storyline intertwines with a new group of wealthy, oblivious vacationers who bring plenty of drama and questionable behavior. As with previous seasons, the show beautifully captures the surrounding landscapes, continuing creator Mike White’s tradition of visually stunning productions.

The White Lotus: New Cast and Exotic Adventures

Season 3 introduces an impressive lineup of fresh faces, including Jason Isaacs, Walton Goggins, Michelle Monaghan, Carrie Coon, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Parker Posey, Leslie Bibb, and Scott Glenn.

As the characters exchange their cash for Thai Baht, they embark on what promises to be an unforgettable and life-altering vacation.

What Role Will BLACKPINK’s Lisa Play In Season 3?

Lisa, known globally as a member of BLACKPINK, will play a hotel employee named “Mook” in the upcoming third season of The White Lotus. According to a clip shared by Max in November 2024, Lisa’s character warmly welcomes guests to the resort in Thailand, dressed in her signature White Lotus uniform. “Welcome to the White Lotus in Thailand,” Mook says, setting the stage for this season’s new adventure.

Lisa, a superstar in her home country of Thailand, has previously opened up about the challenges of being a role model. In a May 2022 interview with Rolling Stone, she shared her thoughts on the expectations placed on her by younger fans.

“Whenever I visit Thailand, I see a new generation of kids who look up to me and say, ‘I want to be like Lisa, unni!’” she revealed. “But when I reflect on myself, I see so many areas where I’m still learning and growing. I feel like I’m not perfect enough to be their idol yet. It makes me wonder—what is it about me that inspires them? I still feel there’s so much more I need to achieve.”

The White Lotus: Premiere Date Announced

Alongside the trailer, HBO confirmed that The White Lotus Season 3 will premiere on February 16, 2025, making it one of the first major releases of the year.

Fans of the multi-Emmy-winning series can look forward to its return alongside other highly-anticipated HBO titles, such as A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, The Gilded Age Season 3, The Last of Us Season 2, and The Righteous Gemstones Season 4.

