Home > Entertainment > These Are The 10 Netflix Shows Everyone’s Watching! Have You?

These Are The 10 Netflix Shows Everyone’s Watching! Have You?

The top 10 Netflix shows right now include intense dramas like Squid Game, dark mysteries like Wednesday, nostalgic thrillers like Stranger Things, and addictive romances like Bridgerton. From true crime to high-stakes heists, these hits are binge-worthy and capturing millions worldwide.

Top 10 most watched netflix shows
Top 10 most watched netflix shows

Published By: Reha Vohra
Last updated: February 1, 2026 08:16:45 IST

These Are The 10 Netflix Shows Everyone’s Watching! Have You?

The word Netflix and binge watch go hand in hand. But Netflix is more than just a platform with stuff to watch. Its now like an experience.

Why Netflix Isn’t Just Entertainment, It’s an Experience

 It helped us understand cinema on a deeper level, and brought global stories right to our screens. From Intense thrillers to slow, emotional journeys. More than shows, it’s given us moments, connections, and a new way of seeing storytelling.

10 Netflix Shows Worth Your Time 

Squid Game (Season 1)- 265M views
You start by playing games but if you lose, you die. It’s brutal and kind of messed up, but you just can’t stop watching. It makes you think till what extent people can go to for money and for the feeling of how their life might change. 

Wednesday (Season 1)-  252M views
 Wednesday Addams but as a teen solving creepy mysteries? Yes, please. It’s dark, funny, and just weird in the best way.

Squid Game (Season 2)- 192M views
 Season 1 was so intense that Season 2 had to come back hard. More twisted games, new characters, and the same craze for the show.

Stranger Things (Season 4)- 141M views
 It’s like ’80s nostalgia meets creepy monsters and government secrets. The kids are older, but the danger’s even bigger.

Adolescence- 134M views
This shows the clear image of how  teenager, awkward, confusing, and sometimes painful. But, it’s true, it dives deep into the things that are rarely talked about.

DAHMER: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story- 116M views
One serial killer, 17 teenage kills and many young boys. The show will give you goosebumps and will take you inside the mind of a serial killer on why he does what he does.

Bridgerton (Season 1)- 113M views
 Bridgerton’s got you if you are into steamy old school romance, intense intimacy and love that you never expected to feel. It has gossip, it has curiosity and most importantly it tells a story that is never told the same way before.

The Queen’s Gambit- 113M views
 Just one girl ruling the chess world while battling some serious personal demons. Chess might look like the main character here, but it is not. 

The Queens Gambit
The Queens Gambit
The Queens Gambit

Bridgerton (Season 3)- 106M views
 More drama, more romance, more secrets. New characters but the same addictive vibe. It’s a season you would not want to skip. The romances you didn’t expect to happen and the secrets you didn’t expect to open. 

Bridgeton Season 3
Bridgeton Season 3
Bridgeton Season 3

Money Heist (Season 4)- 106M views
A carefully curated  crew pulls off massive heists while dealing with cops and their own drama. Season 4 amps up the tension with crazy twists and heartbreak.

Money Heist Season 4
Money Heist Season 4
Money Heist Season 4

First published on: Aug 21, 2025 3:42 PM IST
