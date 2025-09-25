LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > 'They Call Him OG' first shows: Fans hail Pawan Kalyan's "star power", call it a "superhit"

'They Call Him OG' first shows: Fans hail Pawan Kalyan's "star power", call it a "superhit"

'They Call Him OG' first shows: Fans hail Pawan Kalyan's "star power", call it a "superhit"

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 25, 2025 11:03:08 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 25 (ANI): Pawan Kalyan’s much-awaited Telugu film, ‘They Call Him OG’, has finally opened in theatres. The film also features Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi as the menacing lead antagonist.

Amid the high anticipation and craze among Pawan Kalyan fans, the film has already raked in praises from viewers.

One of the fans, who appeared to be attending OG’s premiere show, told ANI, “It’s good. It’s very nice. Sujeeth sir is the best.”

Another one added, “It is going to be a superhit for Pawan Kalyan.”

One of the cheerful fans stated that the film comes as a treat for the fans. “It’s very good. In the long run, it’s a good one for the fans.”

Another group of fans, who were seen donning OG-special t-shirts, expressed their excitement after watching the film and shared having goosebumps with Pawan Kalyan’s star power on the big screen.

Visuals show an enthusiastic crowd outside the theatres, appearing full of energy and excitement for Pawan Kalyan’s action thriller.

Amid the Navratri festivities, the film’s release seems to have sparked a fresh wave of joy among his fans. Earlier on Wednesday night, many flocked to the theatres for the premiere shows. The fans have erected a long cutout of the actor outside the theatres in Hyderabad. Apart from that, people were seen cheering for the actor as they got ready for the premiere shows.

Written and directed by Sujeeth, Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi play the lead roles in this crime drama. It also stars Arjun Das and Priyanka Mohan in the lead role.

The film’s trailer was recently unveiled, revolving around the fictional gangster Ojas Gambheera.

The Telugu language trailer introduced the volatile Mumbai, which is engulfed in gang wars, leading to violence and chaos in the city.

As the trailer progresses, Pawan’s character is introduced as the one who holds the power to curb the unhinged violence in the state. In the video, the actor was seen swinging a samurai sword, his ultimate weapon, to fight the goons. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: entertainment newsog-reviewsPawan Kalyanthey call him og

RELATED News

Cardi B’s $13K Diamond Butt Piercing Went Down the Toilet, Here’s Why She Didn’t Even Feel It
Ayodhya's Ramleela: "Overwhelmed", says Rahul Bhuchar on portraying Lord Ram; Miss Universe India Manika delighted with first acting role as Maa Sita
Rihanna’s Baby Girl Name Is Out, And It’s Not What You’d Expect
Bigg Boss 19 Faces Rs 2 Crore Legal Heat For Using ‘Chikni Chameli’, ‘Dhat Teri Ki’ Without License
Ghaati OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Anushka Shetty’s Gripping Crime-Action Drama Online

LATEST NEWS

8th Pay Commission: Major Salary Hike & Benefits Coming January 2026- Here’s How to Calculate Your New Pay!
Transforming Education: The Art of Living Free Tribal Schools
Shreyas Iyer takes six-month break from red-ball cricket, will lead India A in ODI series against Australia A
From Kolkata Flood to Mokwa Flood: 6 Most Dangerous Floods of 2025
WATCH: Muhammad Yunus Criticizes India Over SAARC, Says Bangladesh Faces Problems With India, Accuses New Delhi Of Spreading Fake News
‘Come To My Room, No Money Needed’: Delhi Godman Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati’s Exploitation Of Female Students Unveiled
India's indigenous wheeled-APC "WhAP" to take nation's defence innovation to global stage: DRDO after Tata's defence manufacturing facility opens in Morocco
Jinkushal Industries IPO: Is This The Next Mega Listing Or A Total Bust?
"If tariffs are tax on goods, toll on H-1B is tax on trust": Ex-Indian Diplomat Syed Akbaruddin on Trump's visa overhaul
'They Call Him OG' first shows: Fans hail Pawan Kalyan's "star power", call it a "superhit"
'They Call Him OG' first shows: Fans hail Pawan Kalyan's "star power", call it a "superhit"

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

'They Call Him OG' first shows: Fans hail Pawan Kalyan's "star power", call it a "superhit"

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

'They Call Him OG' first shows: Fans hail Pawan Kalyan's "star power", call it a "superhit"
'They Call Him OG' first shows: Fans hail Pawan Kalyan's "star power", call it a "superhit"
'They Call Him OG' first shows: Fans hail Pawan Kalyan's "star power", call it a "superhit"
'They Call Him OG' first shows: Fans hail Pawan Kalyan's "star power", call it a "superhit"

QUICK LINKS