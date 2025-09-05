LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > "They have taught me more than…": Karan Johar gives shout-out to Alia, Varun, Sidharth on Teacher's Day

"They have taught me more than…": Karan Johar gives shout-out to Alia, Varun, Sidharth on Teacher's Day

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 5, 2025 21:41:06 IST

"They have taught me more than…": Karan Johar gives shout-out to Alia, Varun, Sidharth on Teacher's Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5 (ANI): On the occasion of Teacher’s Day, filmmaker Karan Johar penned a note of gratitude for actors Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.

In his note, he mentioned how his students, Alia, Varun, and Sidharth, “taught him more than they will ever know.”

“They have taught me more than they will ever know (or I will give them credit for). Love to my students who inadvertently were also my teachers… @sidmalhotra @aliaabhatt @varundvn. #HappyTeachersDay,” he captioned the post, uploading a poster of the film ‘Student of the Year’.

"They have taught me more than…": Karan Johar gives shout-out to Alia, Varun, Sidharth on Teacher's Day

Karan Johar launched Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra in Bollywood with his 2012 directorial Student of the Year and has shared a close bond with all three ever since.

Reacting to Karan’s message, Sidharth wrote, “Forever a student in the journey of cinema. Thank you for all the guidance and memories!”

"They have taught me more than…": Karan Johar gives shout-out to Alia, Varun, Sidharth on Teacher's Day

Currently, Sidharth is being lauded for his role in ‘Param Sundari’, which also features Janhvi Kapoor. Varun is busy promoting his upcoming film ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ features Varun Dhawan alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, and Maniesh Paul. The film will be released in theatres worldwide on October 2, 2025.

Up next, Alia will appear in Yash Raj Films’ spy universe project, ‘Alpha’. Actress Sharvari is also a part of this movie. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: alia bhattkaran joharSidharth Malhotrastudents-of-the-year

RELATED News

Saira Banu, Karisma Kapoor visit Ashish Shelar's home for Ganpati Darshan
Angelina Jolie debuts blonde bob look during shoot of 'Anxious People'
Ozzy Osbourne tribute set for 2025 MTV VMAs with Aerosmith, Yungblud
Cardi B shares why she turned down Super Bowl halftime show
"I'm not there to talk about jeans": Sydney Sweeney declines to speak about controversial ad campaign at TIFF

LATEST NEWS

Evacuation Orders Issued as Fast-Moving Brush Fire Spreads in Spring Valley
Khan Sir urges PM Modi to remove GST on educational services
PM Modi congratulates Jamaican PM Andrew Holness for his third consecutive victory
Three bodies recovered after landslide in Akhara Bazaar: Himachal Pradesh CM
"I don't think we have…": Trump responds to his earlier 'India lost to China' remarks
J-K: Police attach vehicle under UAPA in Anantnag
UAE expresses solidarity with Nigeria; offers condolences over victims of capsized boat
28.5 km-long metro corridor to be built at cost of Rs 5,500 crore in Gurugram
Trump Confirms 2026 G20 Summit Destination — Details Inside
Why Is The Whole Of India Getting Rain, But Not Tamil Nadu?
"They have taught me more than…": Karan Johar gives shout-out to Alia, Varun, Sidharth on Teacher's Day

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"They have taught me more than…": Karan Johar gives shout-out to Alia, Varun, Sidharth on Teacher's Day

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"They have taught me more than…": Karan Johar gives shout-out to Alia, Varun, Sidharth on Teacher's Day
"They have taught me more than…": Karan Johar gives shout-out to Alia, Varun, Sidharth on Teacher's Day
"They have taught me more than…": Karan Johar gives shout-out to Alia, Varun, Sidharth on Teacher's Day
"They have taught me more than…": Karan Johar gives shout-out to Alia, Varun, Sidharth on Teacher's Day

QUICK LINKS