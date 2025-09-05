This TV Show Beats Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19, Irani’s Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi, With Highest Views

With the emergence of OTT platforms in India, gives an additional medium of entertainment choices. And one must know that despite the rise of streaming, television continues to attract large audiences.

Weekly TRP ratings highlight how family dramas still dominate Indian households. According to the latest BARC India ratings for Week 34, Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa has become India’s most-watched television show.

The drama series achieved the highest TRP rating of the week, proving that television maintains its strong position even in the digital age. The show stayed ahead of reality formats and star-driven series, reaffirming its dominance among Indian audiences.

Anupamaa Leads With Strong Ratings

Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa emerged as the number one show across India this week. It recorded an impressive 2.4 TRP rating with a massive reach of 3.5 million viewers. The family drama maintained its lead position despite several new show launches on television.

With this performance, Anupamaa proved its consistency in pulling audiences every evening. The show’s storyline continues to resonate with viewers, allowing it to stay unbeaten in the ratings chart. No reality series or star-studded program could match its popularity during the latest BARC measurement week.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Returns Strong

Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay’s iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi made a strong comeback to television after decades. The Ekta Kapoor production climbed back to the second position this week.

The show secured a 2 TRP rating with a 3.2 million reach, moving up after slipping in previous weeks. Its return to television drew nostalgic viewers and strengthened its placement in the BARC ratings. Despite Anupamaa’s lead, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi showed it still holds a loyal audience base, proving its relevance even in today’s highly competitive TV market.

Yeh Rishta and Taarak Mehta Maintain Strong Viewership

While Anupamaa and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi dominated the top spots, other shows held steady positions in the top five. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai secured the third spot with a 2 TRP rating and 3.3 million reach.

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah came fourth with a 1.9 TRP rating and 3 million reach. Both shows have enjoyed long-running popularity and continue to draw consistent audiences week after week. Their steady performance highlights how established serials maintain a loyal fan base, even as new titles try to capture viewership.

Reality Shows Struggle to Secure Top Spots

Despite heavy promotions, reality shows failed to capture the top ranks in television ratings this week. Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19, which recorded massive numbers during its OTT launch, did not perform as strongly on TV.

The show managed only the 11th spot with a 1.3 TRP rating and 2.9 million reach in its debut week. Similarly, Amitabh Bachchan’s quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 slipped further down the list. It ranked 25th with a modest 0.8 rating and 2.6 million reach, showing declining television appeal despite its long-standing legacy.

Where Can You Watch?

Anupamaa and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi air on Star Plus daily and stream online on JioHotstar. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah continue to broadcast on their respective networks, drawing millions of viewers every week. Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 airs on Sony TV from Monday to Friday and is available online on Sony LIV. Bigg Boss 19 follows a digital-first format, streaming 24/7 on JioHotstar before being telecast on Colors TV.

