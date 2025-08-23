5 People Who Got Famous on TikTok and Became Social Media Icons

TikTok is starting to run in India. In 2020, the government banned TikTok with 58 other Chinese apps, including Shareit and CamScanner. After five years, former users get excited as TikTok has become accessible to some users in India. The news created a buzz about whether the Chinese popular app is making a comeback.

Is TikTok Back in India?

However, the app remains unavailable on the Google Play Store and App Store, and there is no statement from the company regarding a return. At that time, TikTok was making ordinary users into overnight social media sensations. Here are some stars who first went viral on TikTok and are now earning crores while having a massive fan following.

Faisal Shaikh

Mr Faisu AKA Faisal Shaikh is one of the fastest growing personalities, with a massive 33M Instagram followers. He recently participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10. Not only did he collaborate with many celebrities like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Saif Ali Khan, but also with famous foreign influencers King Bach, Lauren, Shivani Bafna, and many more. Back then, he had approximately 32.1M fans on TikTok.







Jannat Zubair

Jannat Zubair is a well-known personality on Television and Social Media. She gained recognition through her Colors TV show Phulwa. Jannat has a massive Instagram following of 50.1M. She recently took part in Laughter Chefs and web show The Traitors. Jannat had more than 26M followers on TikTok.







Awez Darbar

Awez Darbar created a massive fan following through TikTok. He gained 30.5M followers on Instagram. Awez participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and collaborated for power-packed dance performances with celebrities like Nora Fatehi and Kusha Kapila. He had 20M followers on TikTok.







Riyaz Aly

TikTok turned Riyaz Aly into an overnight star. He has now become a renowned social media influencer with a huge 27.3M Instagram followers. Riyaz made a connection with his fans through his vlogs as well. He had over 46M followers on TikTok, featuring lip-syncs and dance skill videos.







Garima Chaurasia

Garima Chaurasia is a travel, fashion, and lifestyle creator. She often shares her reels on Instagram and managed to gain 14.6M followers. Her “Bhot Hard” song video with her Rugees Vini went viral on TikTok and made her an overnight TikTok star, leaving her with more than 15.9M followers.





