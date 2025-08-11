LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Tom Holland Shares Rare BTS Video From New Spider-Man Movie: MCU Star Hopes To Get It Right

Tom Holland Shares Rare BTS Video From New Spider-Man Movie: MCU Star Hopes To Get It Right

Tom Holland has begun filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day in Glasgow, marking his fourth MCU outing as the web-slinger. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the 2026 release features Zendaya, Sadie Sink, and Liza Colon-Zayas, with Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal producing.

Tom Holland shares why the suit feels "different this time"
Tom Holland shares why the suit feels "different this time"

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 11, 2025 16:24:53 IST

The wait is over for ‘Spider-Man’ fans as Tom Holland has officially started filming the next chapter of the web-slinger’s journey.
‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day,’ the fourth film in the MCU’s Spider-Man series, began shooting on Sunday in Glasgow, Scotland, with Holland back in the OG red-and-blue suit.

In a behind-the-scenes video shared by Sony, the BAFTA-winning actor reflected on the milestone as he prepared for his “fourth-ever day one” on a Spider-Man film. “I feel good, man,” Holland said, smiling as he spoke about returning to the role.

The actor noted that this was the first time fans were present on set from the very first day. He also added that there were “familiar faces” among the cast and crew, promising he would do his best and “hopefully get it right.”

“We’ve got some familiar faces on set. I’m just gonna do my best, hopefully get it right. No pressure,” he added.

The video then showed filming of an action sequence in which Holland, suited up as Spider-Man, stood on top of a moving tank and ripped open its top hatch.

‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, known for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Producers Amy Pascal and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige are returning to the franchise. Zendaya will reprise her role as MJ, with Sadie Sink and Liza Colon-Zayas joining the cast in undisclosed roles.

The film is scheduled to release in July 2026. 

(With Inputs From ANI)

Tom Holland Shares Rare BTS Video From New Spider-Man Movie: MCU Star Hopes To Get It Right

